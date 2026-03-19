West Bengal Election: BJP releases second list of 111 candidates. Check names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. The second list, comprising 111 names, came three days after the saffron party released its first list of 144 names for the West Bengal Elections.
West Bengal has 294 assembly seats. The Assembly Elections in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and 29. The results will be announced on 4 May.
The names in the second list include former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, who has been fielded from the Mathabhanga assembly constituency.
Pramanik, 40, represented the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency until 2024, but lost the general elections that year.
The party has also fielded actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly from the Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat, while Rekha Patra will contest from Hingalganj. Patra was BJP's candidate from Basirhat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The West Bengal election is being seen as a fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, for three consecutive terms.
Over the past few years, the BJP has witnessed a steady rise in West Bengal. For decades, the state was dominated first by the Left Front and then by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee, and the saffron party was almost non-existent before 2014.
The BJP has never been in power in the West Bengal assembly. The first big breakthrough came in the 2014 Indian general election when the BJP won 2 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The vote share jumped to about 17 per cent in the general elections.
|Second list of BJP candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election, 2026
|Sl. No.
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate Name
|1
|1 Mekliganj (SC)
|Dadhiram Roy
|2
|2 Mathabhanga (SC)
|Nisith Pramanik
|3
|14 Madarihat (ST)
|Lakshman Limbu
|4
|15 Dhupguri (SC)
|Naresh Chandra Roy
|5
|16 Maynaguri (SC)
|Kaushik Roy
|6
|17 Jalpaiguri (SC)
|Ananta Deb Adhikary
|7
|20 Mal (ST)
|Sukra Munda
|8
|22 Kalimpong
|Bharat Chetri
|9
|23 Darjeeling
|Noman Rai
|10
|24 Kurseong
|Sonam Lama
|11
|28 Chopra
|Shankar Adhikari
|12
|36 Itahar
|Sabita Barman
|13
|46 Harishchandrapur
|Ratan Das
|14
|54 Baishnabnagar
|Raju Karmakar
|15
|55 Farakka
|Sunil Chowdhury
|16
|56 Samserganj
|Shashthi Charan Ghosh
|17
|58 Jangipur
|Adv. Chitto Mukherjee
|18
|60 Sagardighi
|Tapas Chakraborty
|19
|63 Raninagar
|Rana Pratap Singh Roy
|20
|65 Nabagram (SC)
|Dilip Saha
|21
|66 Khargram (SC)
|Mitali Mal
|22
|67 Burwan (SC)
|Sukhen Kumar Bagdi
|23
|68 Kandi
|Gargi Das Ghosh
|24
|69 Bharatpur
|Anamika Ghosh
|25
|78 Tehatta
|Subrata Kabiraj
|26
|81 Nakashipara
|Shantanu Dey
|27
|82 Chapra
|Saikat Sarkar
|28
|84 Nabadwip
|Sruti Sekhar Goswami
|29
|85 Krishnanagar Dakshin
|Sadhan Ghosh
|30
|88 Krishnaganj (SC)
|Sukanta Biswas
|31
|90 Ranaghat Dakshin (SC)
|Dr. Ashim Kumar Biswas
|32
|95 Bongaon Uttar (SC)
|Ashok Kirtania
|33
|96 Bongaon Dakshin (SC)
|Swapan Majumder
|34
|97 Gaighata (SC)
|Subrata Thakur
|35
|98 Swarupnagar (SC)
|Tarak Saha
|36
|100 Habra
|Debdas Mandal
|37
|101 Ashoknagar
|Dr. Somoy Hira
|38
|103 Bijpur
|Sudipta Das
|39
|106 Jagatdal
|Dr. Rajesh Kumar, IPS
|40
|107 Noapara
|Arjun Singh
|41
|108 Barrackpur
|Koustav Bagchi
|42
|109 Khardaha
|Dr. Kalyan Chakraborty
|43
|112 Kamarhati
|Arup Choudhury
|44
|114 Dum dum
|Adv. Arijit Bakshi
|45
|115 Rajarhat New Town
|Piyush Kanodia
|46
|116 Bidhannagar
|Dr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay
|47
|117 Rajarhat Gopalpur
|Tarun Jyoti Tiwari
|48
|119 Barasat
|Sankar Chatterjee
|49
|121 Haroa
|Bhaskar Mondal
|50
|122 Minakhan (SC)
|Rudrendra Patra
|51
|123 Sandeshkhali (ST)
|Sanat Sardar
|52
|124 Basirhat Dakshin
|Dr. Suraj (Shourya) Banerjee
|53
|126 Hingalganj (SC)
|Rekha Patra
|54
|127 Gosaba (SC)
|Vikarno Naskar
|55
|132 Sagar
|Sumanta Mandal
|56
|133 Kulpi
|Abni Naskar
|57
|135 Mandirbazar (SC)
|Mallika Paik
|58
|136 Jaynagar (SC)
|Alok Halder
|59
|137 Baruipur Purba (SC)
|Tumpa Sardar
|60
|138 Canning Paschim (SC)
|Prasanta Bayen
|61
|140 Baruipur Paschim
|Biswajit Paul
|62
|142 Magrahat Paschim
|Gour Sundar Ghosh
|63
|145 Satgachhia
|Agniswar Naskar
|64
|147 Sonarpur Dakshin
|Roopa Ganguly
|65
|148 Bhangar
|Jayanta Gayen
|66
|149 Kasba
|Sandeep Banerjee
|67
|150 Jadavpur
|Sarbori Mukherjee
|68
|152 Tollygang
|Papiya (Dey) Adhikari
|69
|153 Behala Purba
|Sunil Maharaj
|70
|154 Behala Paschim
|Dr. Indranil Khan
|71
|155 Maheshtala
|Tamanath Bhowmik
|72
|161 Ballyganj
|Dr. Shatrupa
|73
|163 Entally
|Priyanka Tibrewal
|74
|164 Beleghata
|Dr. Partha Choudhary
|75
|165 Jorasanko
|Vijay Ojha
|76
|166 Shyampukur
|Poornima Chakraborty
|77
|167 Maniktala
|Tapas Roy
|78
|168 Kashipur-Belgachhia
|Ritesh Tiwari
|79
|169 Bally
|Sanjay Singh
|80
|174 Sankrail (SC)
|Barnali Dhali
|81
|177 Uluberia Uttar (SC)
|Chiran Bera
|82
|179 Shyampur
|Dr. Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay
|83
|180 Bagnan
|Premangshu Rana
|84
|182 Udaynarayanpur
|Prabhakar Pandit
|85
|183 Jagatballavpur
|Anupam Ghosh
|86
|186 Sreerampur
|Bhaskar Bhattacharya
|87
|187 Champdani
|Dilip Singh
|88
|191 Balagarh (SC)
|Sumana Sarkar
|89
|192 Pandua
|Tushar Kumar Majumdar
|90
|194 Chanditala
|Debasish Mukherjee
|91
|195 Jangipara
|Prasenjit Bag
|92
|197 Dhanekhali (SC)
|Barnali Das
|93
|207 Nandakumar
|Nirmal Khanra
|94
|214 Bhagabanpur
|Santanu Pramanik
|95
|215 Khejuri (SC)
|Subrata Paik
|96
|218 Egra
|Dibendu Adhikari
|97
|227 Pingla
|Swagata Manna
|98
|240 Baghmundi
|Rahidas Mahato
|99
|242 Purulia
|Sudip Kumar Mukherjee
|100
|252 Bankura
|Niladri Shekhar Dana
|101
|255 Bishnupur
|Shukla Chatterjee
|102
|259 Khandaghosh (SC)
|Gautam Dhara
|103
|260 Bardhaman Dakshin
|Moumita Biswas Misra
|104
|264 Kalna (SC)
|Siddharth Majumdar
|105
|269 Purbasthali Uttar
|Gopal Chattopadhyayay
|106
|272 Mangalkot
|Shishir Ghosh
|107
|274 Galsi (SC)
|Raju Patra
|108
|278 Raniganj
|Adv. Partho Ghosh
|109
|288 Labpur
|Debasis Ojha
|110
|291 Rampurhat
|Dhruba Saha
|111
|294 Murarai
|Rinki Ghosh
In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, the BJP's vote share rose to around 10%, and it won 3 seats. The real surge came in the 2019 Indian general election, when the BJP won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats, and its vote share crossed 40%.
In 2021 assembly polls, the incumbent Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which became the official opposition with 77 seats.
For the first time in the history of Bengal, no members from the Congress and the Communist Party were elected. Although Mamata Banerjee retained power, the BJP became the principal opposition in the state.
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