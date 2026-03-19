West Bengal Election: BJP releases second list of 111 candidates. Check names

As the West Bengal Assembly Elections approach, the BJP has unveiled its second list of 111 candidates, including notable figures such as former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and actress Roopa Ganguly. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated19 Mar 2026, 05:26 PM IST
North 24 Parganas, Jan 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah during BJP workers meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas on Saturday. BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya and BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari also present. (ANI Photo)
North 24 Parganas, Jan 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah during BJP workers meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas on Saturday. BJP West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya and BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari also present. (ANI Photo)(Debajyoti Chakraborty)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. The second list, comprising 111 names, came three days after the saffron party released its first list of 144 names for the West Bengal Elections.

West Bengal has 294 assembly seats. The Assembly Elections in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and 29. The results will be announced on 4 May.

The names in the second list include former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, who has been fielded from the Mathabhanga assembly constituency.

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Pramanik, 40, represented the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency until 2024, but lost the general elections that year.

The party has also fielded actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly from the Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat, while Rekha Patra will contest from Hingalganj. Patra was BJP's candidate from Basirhat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The West Bengal election is being seen as a fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, for three consecutive terms.

The rise of the BJP post 2014

Over the past few years, the BJP has witnessed a steady rise in West Bengal. For decades, the state was dominated first by the Left Front and then by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee, and the saffron party was almost non-existent before 2014.

Also Read | ‘Direct assault on Constitution’: Mamata Banerjee slams EC again

The BJP has never been in power in the West Bengal assembly. The first big breakthrough came in the 2014 Indian general election when the BJP won 2 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The vote share jumped to about 17 per cent in the general elections.

Second list of BJP candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election, 2026
Sl. No.Assembly ConstituencyCandidate Name
11 Mekliganj (SC)Dadhiram Roy
22 Mathabhanga (SC)Nisith Pramanik
314 Madarihat (ST)Lakshman Limbu
415 Dhupguri (SC)Naresh Chandra Roy
516 Maynaguri (SC)Kaushik Roy
617 Jalpaiguri (SC)Ananta Deb Adhikary
720 Mal (ST)Sukra Munda
822 KalimpongBharat Chetri
923 DarjeelingNoman Rai
1024 KurseongSonam Lama
1128 ChopraShankar Adhikari
1236 ItaharSabita Barman
1346 HarishchandrapurRatan Das
1454 BaishnabnagarRaju Karmakar
1555 FarakkaSunil Chowdhury
1656 SamserganjShashthi Charan Ghosh
1758 JangipurAdv. Chitto Mukherjee
1860 SagardighiTapas Chakraborty
1963 RaninagarRana Pratap Singh Roy
2065 Nabagram (SC)Dilip Saha
2166 Khargram (SC)Mitali Mal
2267 Burwan (SC)Sukhen Kumar Bagdi
2368 KandiGargi Das Ghosh
2469 BharatpurAnamika Ghosh
2578 TehattaSubrata Kabiraj
2681 NakashiparaShantanu Dey
2782 ChapraSaikat Sarkar
2884 NabadwipSruti Sekhar Goswami
2985 Krishnanagar DakshinSadhan Ghosh
3088 Krishnaganj (SC)Sukanta Biswas
3190 Ranaghat Dakshin (SC)Dr. Ashim Kumar Biswas
3295 Bongaon Uttar (SC)Ashok Kirtania
3396 Bongaon Dakshin (SC)Swapan Majumder
3497 Gaighata (SC)Subrata Thakur
3598 Swarupnagar (SC)Tarak Saha
36100 HabraDebdas Mandal
37101 AshoknagarDr. Somoy Hira
38103 BijpurSudipta Das
39106 JagatdalDr. Rajesh Kumar, IPS
40107 NoaparaArjun Singh
41108 BarrackpurKoustav Bagchi
42109 KhardahaDr. Kalyan Chakraborty
43112 KamarhatiArup Choudhury
44114 Dum dumAdv. Arijit Bakshi
45115 Rajarhat New TownPiyush Kanodia
46116 BidhannagarDr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay
47117 Rajarhat GopalpurTarun Jyoti Tiwari
48119 BarasatSankar Chatterjee
49121 HaroaBhaskar Mondal
50122 Minakhan (SC)Rudrendra Patra
51123 Sandeshkhali (ST)Sanat Sardar
52124 Basirhat DakshinDr. Suraj (Shourya) Banerjee
53126 Hingalganj (SC)Rekha Patra
54127 Gosaba (SC)Vikarno Naskar
55132 SagarSumanta Mandal
56133 KulpiAbni Naskar
57135 Mandirbazar (SC)Mallika Paik
58136 Jaynagar (SC)Alok Halder
59137 Baruipur Purba (SC)Tumpa Sardar
60138 Canning Paschim (SC)Prasanta Bayen
61140 Baruipur PaschimBiswajit Paul
62142 Magrahat PaschimGour Sundar Ghosh
63145 SatgachhiaAgniswar Naskar
64147 Sonarpur DakshinRoopa Ganguly
65148 BhangarJayanta Gayen
66149 KasbaSandeep Banerjee
67150 JadavpurSarbori Mukherjee
68152 TollygangPapiya (Dey) Adhikari
69153 Behala PurbaSunil Maharaj
70154 Behala PaschimDr. Indranil Khan
71155 MaheshtalaTamanath Bhowmik
72161 BallyganjDr. Shatrupa
73163 EntallyPriyanka Tibrewal
74164 BeleghataDr. Partha Choudhary
75165 JorasankoVijay Ojha
76166 ShyampukurPoornima Chakraborty
77167 ManiktalaTapas Roy
78168 Kashipur-BelgachhiaRitesh Tiwari
79169 BallySanjay Singh
80174 Sankrail (SC)Barnali Dhali
81177 Uluberia Uttar (SC)Chiran Bera
82179 ShyampurDr. Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay
83180 BagnanPremangshu Rana
84182 UdaynarayanpurPrabhakar Pandit
85183 JagatballavpurAnupam Ghosh
86186 SreerampurBhaskar Bhattacharya
87187 ChampdaniDilip Singh
88191 Balagarh (SC)Sumana Sarkar
89192 PanduaTushar Kumar Majumdar
90194 ChanditalaDebasish Mukherjee
91195 JangiparaPrasenjit Bag
92197 Dhanekhali (SC)Barnali Das
93207 NandakumarNirmal Khanra
94214 BhagabanpurSantanu Pramanik
95215 Khejuri (SC)Subrata Paik
96218 EgraDibendu Adhikari
97227 PinglaSwagata Manna
98240 BaghmundiRahidas Mahato
99242 PuruliaSudip Kumar Mukherjee
100252 BankuraNiladri Shekhar Dana
101255 BishnupurShukla Chatterjee
102259 Khandaghosh (SC)Gautam Dhara
103260 Bardhaman DakshinMoumita Biswas Misra
104264 Kalna (SC)Siddharth Majumdar
105269 Purbasthali UttarGopal Chattopadhyayay
106272 MangalkotShishir Ghosh
107274 Galsi (SC)Raju Patra
108278 RaniganjAdv. Partho Ghosh
109288 LabpurDebasis Ojha
110291 RampurhatDhruba Saha
111294 MuraraiRinki Ghosh

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, the BJP's vote share rose to around 10%, and it won 3 seats. The real surge came in the 2019 Indian general election, when the BJP won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats, and its vote share crossed 40%.

What happened in the 2021 Elections?

In 2021 assembly polls, the incumbent Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which became the official opposition with 77 seats.

For the first time in the history of Bengal, no members from the Congress and the Communist Party were elected. Although Mamata Banerjee retained power, the BJP became the principal opposition in the state.

Trinamool CongressElections
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