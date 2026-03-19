West Bengal Election: BJP releases second list of 111 candidates. Check names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. The second list, comprising 111 names, came three days after the saffron party released its first list of 144 names for the West Bengal Elections.

West Bengal has 294 assembly seats. The Assembly Elections in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and 29. The results will be announced on 4 May.

The names in the second list include former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, who has been fielded from the Mathabhanga assembly constituency.

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Pramanik, 40, represented the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency until 2024, but lost the general elections that year.

The party has also fielded actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly from the Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat, while Rekha Patra will contest from Hingalganj. Patra was BJP's candidate from Basirhat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The West Bengal election is being seen as a fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, for three consecutive terms.

The rise of the BJP post 2014 Over the past few years, the BJP has witnessed a steady rise in West Bengal. For decades, the state was dominated first by the Left Front and then by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee, and the saffron party was almost non-existent before 2014.

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The BJP has never been in power in the West Bengal assembly. The first big breakthrough came in the 2014 Indian general election when the BJP won 2 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The vote share jumped to about 17 per cent in the general elections.

Second list of BJP candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election, 2026 Sl. No. Assembly Constituency Candidate Name 1 1 Mekliganj (SC) Dadhiram Roy 2 2 Mathabhanga (SC) Nisith Pramanik 3 14 Madarihat (ST) Lakshman Limbu 4 15 Dhupguri (SC) Naresh Chandra Roy 5 16 Maynaguri (SC) Kaushik Roy 6 17 Jalpaiguri (SC) Ananta Deb Adhikary 7 20 Mal (ST) Sukra Munda 8 22 Kalimpong Bharat Chetri 9 23 Darjeeling Noman Rai 10 24 Kurseong Sonam Lama 11 28 Chopra Shankar Adhikari 12 36 Itahar Sabita Barman 13 46 Harishchandrapur Ratan Das 14 54 Baishnabnagar Raju Karmakar 15 55 Farakka Sunil Chowdhury 16 56 Samserganj Shashthi Charan Ghosh 17 58 Jangipur Adv. Chitto Mukherjee 18 60 Sagardighi Tapas Chakraborty 19 63 Raninagar Rana Pratap Singh Roy 20 65 Nabagram (SC) Dilip Saha 21 66 Khargram (SC) Mitali Mal 22 67 Burwan (SC) Sukhen Kumar Bagdi 23 68 Kandi Gargi Das Ghosh 24 69 Bharatpur Anamika Ghosh 25 78 Tehatta Subrata Kabiraj 26 81 Nakashipara Shantanu Dey 27 82 Chapra Saikat Sarkar 28 84 Nabadwip Sruti Sekhar Goswami 29 85 Krishnanagar Dakshin Sadhan Ghosh 30 88 Krishnaganj (SC) Sukanta Biswas 31 90 Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) Dr. Ashim Kumar Biswas 32 95 Bongaon Uttar (SC) Ashok Kirtania 33 96 Bongaon Dakshin (SC) Swapan Majumder 34 97 Gaighata (SC) Subrata Thakur 35 98 Swarupnagar (SC) Tarak Saha 36 100 Habra Debdas Mandal 37 101 Ashoknagar Dr. Somoy Hira 38 103 Bijpur Sudipta Das 39 106 Jagatdal Dr. Rajesh Kumar, IPS 40 107 Noapara Arjun Singh 41 108 Barrackpur Koustav Bagchi 42 109 Khardaha Dr. Kalyan Chakraborty 43 112 Kamarhati Arup Choudhury 44 114 Dum dum Adv. Arijit Bakshi 45 115 Rajarhat New Town Piyush Kanodia 46 116 Bidhannagar Dr. Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay 47 117 Rajarhat Gopalpur Tarun Jyoti Tiwari 48 119 Barasat Sankar Chatterjee 49 121 Haroa Bhaskar Mondal 50 122 Minakhan (SC) Rudrendra Patra 51 123 Sandeshkhali (ST) Sanat Sardar 52 124 Basirhat Dakshin Dr. Suraj (Shourya) Banerjee 53 126 Hingalganj (SC) Rekha Patra 54 127 Gosaba (SC) Vikarno Naskar 55 132 Sagar Sumanta Mandal 56 133 Kulpi Abni Naskar 57 135 Mandirbazar (SC) Mallika Paik 58 136 Jaynagar (SC) Alok Halder 59 137 Baruipur Purba (SC) Tumpa Sardar 60 138 Canning Paschim (SC) Prasanta Bayen 61 140 Baruipur Paschim Biswajit Paul 62 142 Magrahat Paschim Gour Sundar Ghosh 63 145 Satgachhia Agniswar Naskar 64 147 Sonarpur Dakshin Roopa Ganguly 65 148 Bhangar Jayanta Gayen 66 149 Kasba Sandeep Banerjee 67 150 Jadavpur Sarbori Mukherjee 68 152 Tollygang Papiya (Dey) Adhikari 69 153 Behala Purba Sunil Maharaj 70 154 Behala Paschim Dr. Indranil Khan 71 155 Maheshtala Tamanath Bhowmik 72 161 Ballyganj Dr. Shatrupa 73 163 Entally Priyanka Tibrewal 74 164 Beleghata Dr. Partha Choudhary 75 165 Jorasanko Vijay Ojha 76 166 Shyampukur Poornima Chakraborty 77 167 Maniktala Tapas Roy 78 168 Kashipur-Belgachhia Ritesh Tiwari 79 169 Bally Sanjay Singh 80 174 Sankrail (SC) Barnali Dhali 81 177 Uluberia Uttar (SC) Chiran Bera 82 179 Shyampur Dr. Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay 83 180 Bagnan Premangshu Rana 84 182 Udaynarayanpur Prabhakar Pandit 85 183 Jagatballavpur Anupam Ghosh 86 186 Sreerampur Bhaskar Bhattacharya 87 187 Champdani Dilip Singh 88 191 Balagarh (SC) Sumana Sarkar 89 192 Pandua Tushar Kumar Majumdar 90 194 Chanditala Debasish Mukherjee 91 195 Jangipara Prasenjit Bag 92 197 Dhanekhali (SC) Barnali Das 93 207 Nandakumar Nirmal Khanra 94 214 Bhagabanpur Santanu Pramanik 95 215 Khejuri (SC) Subrata Paik 96 218 Egra Dibendu Adhikari 97 227 Pingla Swagata Manna 98 240 Baghmundi Rahidas Mahato 99 242 Purulia Sudip Kumar Mukherjee 100 252 Bankura Niladri Shekhar Dana 101 255 Bishnupur Shukla Chatterjee 102 259 Khandaghosh (SC) Gautam Dhara 103 260 Bardhaman Dakshin Moumita Biswas Misra 104 264 Kalna (SC) Siddharth Majumdar 105 269 Purbasthali Uttar Gopal Chattopadhyayay 106 272 Mangalkot Shishir Ghosh 107 274 Galsi (SC) Raju Patra 108 278 Raniganj Adv. Partho Ghosh 109 288 Labpur Debasis Ojha 110 291 Rampurhat Dhruba Saha 111 294 Murarai Rinki Ghosh

In the 2016 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, the BJP's vote share rose to around 10%, and it won 3 seats. The real surge came in the 2019 Indian general election, when the BJP won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats, and its vote share crossed 40%.

What happened in the 2021 Elections? In 2021 assembly polls, the incumbent Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which became the official opposition with 77 seats.

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