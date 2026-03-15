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West Bengal Election 2026 Date: April 23 or 29 — When is voting in Kolkata, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts

West Bengal Election 2026 Date: The West Bengal Election 2026 will be held in two phases – on April 23 and April 29. The results for all 294 seats will be declared on May 4. Check district-wise full schedule here:

Akriti Anand
Updated15 Mar 2026, 07:27 PM IST
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West Bengal Election 2026: April 23 or 29 — When is voting in Kolkata, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts
West Bengal Election 2026: April 23 or 29 — When is voting in Kolkata, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts(PTI/Representative image)
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The West Bengal Election 2026 will be held in two phases. Voting for the total of 152 assembly constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 23 and voting for the remaining 142 constituencies will take place on April 29. The results for all 294 seats will be declared on May 4.

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Also Read | Election LIVE: Bengal votes in 2 phases, Tamil Nadu goes to poll on April 23

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Full Schedule

Phase 1 (152 seats)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 30, 2026

Last Date of Nominations: April 6, 2026

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 7, 2026

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 9, 2026

Date of Poll: April 23, 2026

Date of Counting: May 4, 2026

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Election Date 2026: Voting details, seats and other key numbers

In the first phase, elections will take place in 152 assembly constituencies falling under these 16 districts:

  1. Cooch Behar
  2. Alipurduar
  3. Jalpaiguri
  4. Kalimpong
  5. Darjeeling
  6. Uttar Dinapur
  7. Dakshin Dinapur
  8. Malda
  9. Murshidabad
  10. Birbhum
  11. Paschim Bardhaman
  12. Bankura
  13. Purulia
  14. Paschim Medinipur
  15. Purba Medinipur
  16. Jhargram

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Election Date 2026: Voting details, seats and other key numbers

Phase 2 (142 seats)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 2, 2026

Last Date of Nominations: April 9, 2026

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 10, 2026

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 13, 2026

Date of Poll: April 29, 2026

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Date of Counting: May 4, 2026

In the second phase, elections will take place in 142 assembly constituencies falling under these seven districts:

  1. North 24 Parganas
  2. South Parganas
  3. Howrah
  4. Hoogly
  5. Kolkata
  6. Nadia
  7. Purba Bardhaman

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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