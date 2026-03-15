West Bengal Election 2026 Date: April 23 or 29 — When is voting in Kolkata, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts

The West Bengal Election 2026 will be held in two phases. Voting for the total of 152 assembly constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 23 and voting for the remaining 142 constituencies will take place on April 29. The results for all 294 seats will be declared on May 4.
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 30, 2026
Last Date of Nominations: April 6, 2026
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 7, 2026
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 9, 2026
Date of Poll: April 23, 2026
Date of Counting: May 4, 2026
In the first phase, elections will take place in 152 assembly constituencies falling under these 16 districts:
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: April 2, 2026
Last Date of Nominations: April 9, 2026
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: April 10, 2026
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: April 13, 2026
Date of Poll: April 29, 2026
Date of Counting: May 4, 2026
In the second phase, elections will take place in 142 assembly constituencies falling under these seven districts: