West Bengal Election: How Trinamool, BJP, Left, Congress counter each other with their manifestos

Ahead of the voting in West Bengal to elect the next government, the ruling Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), through their promises made in their manifestos, have made it clear that everyone is fighting to woo women, youth and welfare scheme beneficiaries.

What does BJP offer in its manifesto? From promising a 'Vande Mataram Museum' and a Shaktipeeth circuit to invoking Rabindranath Tagore, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rajbongshi icon Thakur Panchanan Barma, the BJP's manifesto attempted a careful balancing act - retaining its core ideological appeal while appropriating the cultural grammar that has shaped Bengal's politics since 2021.

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In its manifesto, the BJP promises Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and strict measures against illegal immigration. It has also promised measures action against cattle smuggling and a law to ensure everybody can practice their religion freely.

Women have been promised a monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 and 33 per cent reservation in all government jobs.

Opportunities for employment, self-reliance to be created for 10 million people. Until employment is secured, unemployed youth to get monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000.

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Dearness Allowance of all government employees, pensioners to be aligned with central rates. The BJP has also promised implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

'Cut money' or illegal commission/bribe culture and syndicate system to be eradicated. It has promised AIIMS, IIT, IIM, institute of fashion design in north Bengal districts.

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What does TMC promise? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promises a monthly increase of ₹500 in Lakshmir Bhandar to ₹1,500 ( ₹18,000 annually) for women in the general category and ₹1,700 ( ₹20,400 annually) for SC and ST women.

The party promises a monthly financial support of ₹1,500 ( ₹18,000 annually) under Banglar Yuba-Sathi to unemployed youth if Trinamool comes to power.

Apart from this, the TMC also promises pucca house and piped drinking water for every household in West Bengal. Infrastructural upgradation of all government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan has also find a space in TMC manifesto.

Mamata's party also promises to position Bengal as the 3rd largest economy in the country in the next 10 years. It said, “West Bengal has seen double digit growth for the last 2 fiscal years (2024-25 and 2025-26) at an average of 10.5%, this steady pace of growth will ensure Bengal’s ascension into the top three economies in the country. Bengal will emerge as a ₹40 lakh crore economy in the next 5 years.”

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Trinamool, too, has promised to introduce the 7th Pay Commission in Bengal to rationalise pay structures and ensure fair compensation, improved purchasing power, and financial security for government employees.

The Left Front and Congress, fighting to remain relevant in a bipolar contest, have chosen a different route altogether. Both have tried to shift the debate from identity to employment.

The Left has promised one permanent job in every family, urban job guarantees, expansion of industry and new software and hardware parks.

The Congress, meanwhile, has built its campaign around a softer version of the TMC model. It has promised monthly assistance for women, a larger health cover and immediate filling up of vacant government posts, effectively arguing that the ruling party's welfare politics can continue without the baggage of corruption and anti-incumbency.

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(With agency inputs)