West Bengal Election: Mamata vs Suvendu again. Will Nandigram verdict of 2021 be rewritten in Bhabanipur in 2026?

On 17 March, the Trinamool Congress released the names of 291 candidates for the 294 Assembly seats of West Bengal for the upcoming election. Bengal is voting in two phases – 23 and 29 April – and the votes will be counted on 4 May.

The TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur, the seat she has been representing since 2011. Mamata will face Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in the contest.

Adhikari, a former close aide of Mamata Banerjee who joined the BJP in December 2020, is contesting from both the Bhabanipur and Nandigram seats. This is being seen as the BJP’s strategic move to challenge Mamata Banerjee on her home turf while maintaining a stronghold in its own bastion.

Analysts and BJP leaders said that by fielding Adhikari in Bhabanipur, the BJP aims to trap the West Bengal Chief Minister, forcing her to focus on a defensive local battle rather than campaigning across the state.

"I think that by pitting Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, we have managed to trap the TMC supremo in one corner. She will now have to focus on the seat to ensure her win there,” senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh told news agency PTI.

Nandigram in Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district carries a historical weight for the 350-odd square km area was the epicentre of West Bengal's anti-land acquisition movement in 2007, which, many say, propelled Mamata Banerjee’s rise to the post of the Chief Minister.

However, in 2021, Mamata Banerjee, who led that movement, found herself facing Suvendu Adhikari, once her close aide who assisted her in the protests. Adhikari, who had switched to the BJP a few months before the 2021 assembly polls, defeated Mamata Banerjee by 1,956 votes.

The 2021 contest in which Adhikari defeated Mamata turned out to be a dramatic, high-voltage contest and remains symbolic, since it defined the BJP’s election narrative – taking on Mamata Banerjee directly. It is another matter that the TMC eventually won the polls.

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Before 2021, Mamata had held the Nandigram seat since the 2011 bypolls, after she became chief minister. After losing in Nandigram, she contested from Bhabanipur to get elected to the current legislative assembly and won.

By contesting from Nandigram again, Adhikari is attempting to reaffirm his claim as the BJP’s principal challenger to Mamata, experts said.

And this time the contest is expanding beyond Nandigram, with Adhikari even challenging Mamata in her stronghold, Bhabanipur. Clearly, the BJP is taking fight on multiple terrains against Mamata Banerjee - rural in Nandigram and urban in Bhabanipur - a well-known, historic residential neighbourhood in South Kolkata.

The strategy tests Mamata’s dominance beyond symbolic turf.

“In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari needed the BJP. He got a ticket and defeated Mamata Banerjee. In 2026, the BJP kind of acknowledges that Adhikari is their most important leader. He gets to contest from his home turf (Nandigram) as well as Mamata’s seat of Bhabanipur,” political analyst Subhamoy Maitra told India Today.

The TMC has fielded Suvendu Adhikari’s aide, Pabitra Kar, against him in Nandigram. Kar quit the BJP hours before he got the ticket from seat in East Midnapore district.

“We will win more than 226 seats in 2026. This is our firm belief. Boycott the BJP. Vote for Bangla, vote for TMC,” Banerjee said in a press conference at hr Kalighat home in Bhabhanipur. She also said that she has complete faith in the people of Bhabhanipur.

“I work for these people 365 days a year,” Banerjee said when asked if she considered Adhikari a formidable challenger.

During the campaign, Adhikari has been branding Mamata Banerjee a “defeated candidate” from Nandigram. The MC counters by labelling him an “outsider” in the South Kolkata seat.

The Bhabanipur seat is demographically diverse, with a high number of non-Bengali voters, including those from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

"I defeated her in Nandigram; this time I will defeat her in Bhabanipur as well. I will make her a former Chief Minister by a margin of 50,000 votes," Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, has said.

I defeated her in Nandigram; this time I will defeat her in Bhabanipur as well.

Earlier this week, the TMC took a dig at Adhikari for contesting from two seats, saying it showed he was unsure of victory and suggested the saffron camp "can already see the writing on the wall."

"Suvendu, who had bragged about winning from whichever seat he is fielded in the past, is not sure about winning from either Bhabanipur or Nandigram. He will face a crushing defeat in both constituencies as TMC will put up a stiff challenge in Purba Medinipur,” TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told reporters.