West Bengal Election: 41,001 polling stations, 2,400 CAPF companies – 142 seats to vote in high-stakes phase 2 today

West Bengal Election 2026: The stage is set for the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal to be held today. Voting will be held across 142 seats of the state today. The first phase on 23 April was held for 152 seats of West Bengal.

Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta expressed confidence in the preparedness for polling. He said polling would be held in 41,001 polling stations across eight districts in South Bengal.

Also Read | Why phase 2 voting in Bengal tomorrow could tilt the race for TMC, BJP

"Almost 2,400 companies of CAPF are being deployed to maintain peace and law and order and also to ensure the security of the voters...We are prepared for the worst. While we believe that the planning which has gone into phase two will bear fruit in the form of a peaceful second phase, we are prepared to face any law and order issue," Gupta told ANI on 28 April..

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"We would invite all voters to beat the figures already achieved in phase one, which is 93 % plus. We invite all voters in phase two to come and vote peacefully and without any fear...There have been six cases of deletions and 1,468 cases of addition in the roll. Those who have been included in this 1,468, they will be able to cast their vote in this phase," he added.

Also Read | Bengal Election Voting 2026 LIVE: 142 seats vote in Phase 2 today

On security arrangements, he said some contingents will be equipped with body cameras, while all strong room complexes will be guarded by CAPF personnel as per defined security protocols. "CCTV cameras have been installed at the entry points of strong rooms, and the footage will be accessible to candidates and their agents," he said.

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Gupta further noted that each polling booth will be manned by four security personnel. "At least two webcams have been installed at every booth--one inside and one outside," he added.

He also said that most residents are enthusiastic about voting and highlighted the availability of a toll-free helpline (18003450008) for complaints. "Anyone can call and lodge a complaint. It will be recorded and entered into our system to ensure proper redressal," Gupta said.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 93.2 per cent in the first phase of polling, a record-breaking figure that has led both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to claim electoral advantage. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

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The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The crucial 142 seats of phase 2 The 142 seats voting today are considered the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s core stronghold spread over south Bengal and the Kolkata district.

In these seats, the BJP is looking to breach the TMC’s South Bengal fort as it looks to outdo its 77-seat tally in the 2021 polls. In 2021, the BJP became the principal Opposition in the state for the first time on the back of a strong performance in north Bengal, which voted in the first phase on 23 April.

The election in West Bengal is largely considered a bipolar fight between the incumbent Trinamool Congress(TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Why the second phase is crucial for TMC, BJP? The second phase will see several crucial, high-profile seats go to the polls, including Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to take on the BJP’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The seats that will vote in the second phase cover eight electoral districts, including Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.

Anyone can call and lodge a complaint. It will be recorded and entered into our system to ensure proper redressal.

In 2021, the TMC maintained its hold on these seats and won 123 of thel 142 seats. The BJP could only win 18 seats, despite an aggressive campaign. The remaining one seat, Bhangar was won by Left’s ally, the Indian Secular Front’s (ISF).

(With agency inputs)

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