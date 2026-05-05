West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: TMC offices vandalised; Mamata alleges party workers were beaten, ‘I was hit’

West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: In a symbolic turning point in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister and long-time political figurehead of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes while Banerjee garnered 58,812 votes, with CPI(M)'s Shrijeev Biswas trailing far behind.
The defeat of Mamata Banerjee in her own stronghold was a dramatic illustration of the shifting political tides in West Bengal.
Adhikari launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the party will be finished within 24 hours. "TMC will be finished. Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed, it will be finished. This corrupt, family-oriented party has no ideology," he said.
He further stated that the BJP would implement the commitments made before the election. "We will do the work that Home Minister Amit Shah had declared in the manifesto, and Prime Minister Modi has guaranteed again and again. We will complete it," he added.
Apart from Bhabanipur, he also won from Nandigram Assembly constituencies.
Suvendu Adhikari said the Hindu people of Nandigram made him win the election and alleged that the entire Muslim vote went to the TMC. "This time I won the election with almost ten thousand votes. The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to TMC. I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram," he said.
In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes.
Meanwhile, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal."
, "More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot."
"From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre)." CM Banerjee added.
PM Modi says as BJP wins ‘the focus should be on change, not revenge’.
"Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said.
"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during the Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he added
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that trust has triumphed over fear in West Bengal, calling it a significant political message
"In West Bengal, trust has triumphed over fear. It is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership", he said.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) has acknowledged that it has witnessed a a “serious setback” in Keralam and West Bengal Assembly polls.
In a statement issued by party's Polit Bureau, the CPI(M) also said that the DMK-led alliance suffered a setback in Tamil Nadu, where the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Vijay emerged as a major force.
"The two major features of the assembly election results are the serious setback to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Keralam and the victory of the BJP in West Bengal. The DMK-led alliance also suffered a setback in Tamil Nadu, where the TVK led by Vijay emerged as a major force," it said.
State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said that Mamata's loss in Bengal was inevitable, emphasising that the constituency has traditionally favoured the BJP.
"This was bound to happen, the Bhabanipur seat favours the BJP...No one trusts CM Mamata Banerjee today, and they have rejected her," he said.
Mamata also alleged that BJP cadre were brutally beating TMC workers and she was also hit
“From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere”
Speaking to the media on Monday, Mamata alleged that more than 100 seats were looted by the BJP and called it an immoral victory.
‘More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot.’
BJP MP Anurag Thakur hails the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it historic and thanked the people for their support. Thakur said on Monday that the BJP's victory in Bengal marked a significant political shift.
"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee came to power with the slogan of 'Ma-Mati-Manush', but in 15 years, it has turned into mafia rule. Fear has been defeated, trust has triumphed," he said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed that assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal were "stolen" by the BJP with the support of ECI.
"Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal", Gandhi posted on X.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial and referred his win as ‘Banerjee's retirement from politics’
He said, "Congratulations to everyone. This is the victory of the people of Bengal. It is the victory of Modi ji."
Talking to the reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "This was very important. Defeating Mamata Banerjee was crucial. This is Mamata Banerjee's retirement from politics. This time, too, she lost by over 15,000 votes. Muslims voted for her openly. In Ward No 77, all the Muslims who came out to vote voted for Mamata, and Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists blessed me and made me win. This victory is a victory for Hindutva. All the CPM's strong supporters voted for me."
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Asansol's Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised on Monday amid the BJP surge in the assembly elections.
Unknown miscreants vandalised the TMC office, leaving the premises heavily damaged, with furniture, flags, posters and banners torn down.
This is the second alleged incident of vandalism of TMC office.
Earlier in the day, the TMC office in the Dumurjala area of Howrah was allegedly vandalised, escalating the already intense political atmosphere in West Bengal. The incident scene shows broken windows, torn posters, and scattered furniture, with the TMC flag thrown onto the road.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beat Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister and long-time political figurehead of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bhabanipur by a margin of 15,105 vote
"TMC will be finished. Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed, it will be finished. This corrupt, family-oriented party has no ideology," he told .ANI after the win
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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