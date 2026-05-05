West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: TMC offices vandalised; Mamata alleges party workers were beaten, ‘I was hit’

West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: In a symbolic turning point in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister and long-time political figurehead of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes while Banerjee garnered 58,812 votes, with CPI(M)'s Shrijeev Biswas trailing far behind.

The defeat of Mamata Banerjee in her own stronghold was a dramatic illustration of the shifting political tides in West Bengal.

TMC will be finished in 24 hours: Suvendu

Adhikari launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the party will be finished within 24 hours. "TMC will be finished. Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed, it will be finished. This corrupt, family-oriented party has no ideology," he said.

He further stated that the BJP would implement the commitments made before the election. "We will do the work that Home Minister Amit Shah had declared in the manifesto, and Prime Minister Modi has guaranteed again and again. We will complete it," he added.

Apart from Bhabanipur, he also won from Nandigram Assembly constituencies.

Suvendu Adhikari said the Hindu people of Nandigram made him win the election and alleged that the entire Muslim vote went to the TMC. "This time I won the election with almost ten thousand votes. The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to TMC. I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram," he said.

In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes.

Immoral and illegal victory: Mamata

Meanwhile, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP "looted" more than 100 seats and termed the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," calling the victory "immoral" and "illegal."

, "More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot."

"From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre)." CM Banerjee added.