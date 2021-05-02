2 min read.Updated: 02 May 2021, 09:42 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
The ruling Trinamool Congress and challenger BJP were Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge
'Khela shesh (the game is over)' or 'khela hobe (the game is on)' in West Bengal? The country will know the answer to this million-dollar question on Sunday as the ruling TMC and challenger BJP were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the state.
BJP's heavyweight candidate Suvendu Adhikari, fighting TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading from the Nandigram constituency, according to the early trends in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.
The power-packed campaigns by the main contenders - the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, involved rallies with large participations and mega roadshows.
The third front i.e. the coalition of the Congress, Left Front and Indian Secular Force seemed to be on the back foot when it came to campaigning.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions. The poll body has stated that candidates will not be allowed inside counting centres without either a negative Covid-19 report (no older than 48 hours) or confirmation that they had received both their vaccine doses.
The counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge. The counting of votes is scheduled to end today, with results to be announced once the tallies are done.