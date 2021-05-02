'Khela shesh (the game is over)' or 'khela hobe (the game is on)' in West Bengal? The country will know the answer to this million-dollar question on Sunday as the ruling TMC and challenger BJP were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in the state.

BJP's heavyweight candidate Suvendu Adhikari, fighting TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading from the Nandigram constituency, according to the early trends in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is leading, while the BJP has gained on few seats, according to the Election Commission.

West Bengal Assembly poll results 2021 live news updates:

As per the ECI, early trends at 10:10 am show that CM Banerjee's TMC is leading on 68 seats, while the BJP is leading on 36 seats, and others on two seats.

View Full Image TMC is leading on 104 seats, while the BJP is leading on 58 seats.

So far, the ECI has released trends on 164 seats. Of those 164 seats, the TMC is leading on 104 seats, while the BJP is leading on 58 seats.

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta is leading from the Tarakeswar Assembly constituency as the postal ballot counting is underway. West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak is leading from Asansol Uttar.

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim is leading from the Kolkata Port constituency.

BJP's Babul Supriyo is currently trailing behind TMC's Aroop Biswas from the Tollygunge constituency.

TMC candidate and actor Kanchan Mallick is leading from Uttarpara.

At Chandannagar, West Bengal minister Indranil Sen is leading with 2,900 votes after the completion of the second round of counting.

The TMC is leading from Manbazar, Burdwan Uttar, Burdwan Dakshin and Ausgram, shows early trends.

The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.

3rd term for Mamata or will BJP wrest power from TMC?

While CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC is seeking to seize power for the third consecutive term, the BJP is making claims of winning 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

The power-packed campaigns by the main contenders - the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, involved rallies with large participations and mega roadshows.

The third front i.e. the coalition of the Congress, Left Front and Indian Secular Force seemed to be on the back foot when it came to campaigning.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions. The poll body has stated that candidates will not be allowed inside counting centres without either a negative Covid-19 report (no older than 48 hours) or confirmation that they had received both their vaccine doses.

The counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge. The counting of votes is scheduled to end today, with results to be announced once the tallies are done.

