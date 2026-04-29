Bengal Election Voting 2026 LIVE Updates: Phase 2 voting begins; ‘Make democracy more vibrant,’ PM Modi tells electors

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: The voting for second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal has begun across 142 seats of the state.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. "It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” the PM said in a post on X.

As many as 1448 candidates are in the fray in second phase today. Of these 338 have declared criminal cases against them. At least 720 candidates cotesting today are graduates or above.

The first phase on 23 April was held for 152 seats of West Bengal and recorded a bumper 93.2 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 4 May, along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.

Of the 142 seats voting in the second phase on Wesnesday, the Trinamool Congress had won 123 seats in 2021 assembly polls in 2021 assembly polls. These 123 seats are considered Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's stronghold acorss South Bengal and Kolkata district.

The election in West Bengal is largely considered a bipolar fight between the incumbent Trinamool Congress(TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Key Candidates in the fray today

The final phase today will decide the fate of key TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata port, Power Minister Aroop Biswas from Tollyganj, Education Minister Bratya Basu from Dum Dum, to name a few.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta is BJP candidate form Rashbehari while actor-politician Rupa Ganguly is contesting from Donarpur Dakshin seat.

Suvendu Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram in first phase, is also contesting against Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur in second phase.

Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital two years ago, is the BJP candidate from Panihati constituency in North 24 Paraganas. Debnath is contesting against TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who has been holding the seat for the most part since 1996.

Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Nawsad Siddique, the only non-BJP opposition MLA in the state Assembly, is contesting from Bhangar seat in South Parganas in the 2026 polls against Saokat Molla of the Trinamool Congress and Mahabubul Islam of Congress.

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