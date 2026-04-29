Bengal Election Voting 2026 LIVE Updates: Phase 2 voting begins; ‘Make democracy more vibrant,’ PM Modi tells electors

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: The voting for second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal has begun across 142 seats of the state.
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. "It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” the PM said in a post on X.
As many as 1448 candidates are in the fray in second phase today. Of these 338 have declared criminal cases against them. At least 720 candidates cotesting today are graduates or above.
The first phase on 23 April was held for 152 seats of West Bengal and recorded a bumper 93.2 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 4 May, along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.
Of the 142 seats voting in the second phase on Wesnesday, the Trinamool Congress had won 123 seats in 2021 assembly polls in 2021 assembly polls. These 123 seats are considered Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's stronghold acorss South Bengal and Kolkata district.
The election in West Bengal is largely considered a bipolar fight between the incumbent Trinamool Congress(TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Key Candidates in the fray today
The final phase today will decide the fate of key TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata port, Power Minister Aroop Biswas from Tollyganj, Education Minister Bratya Basu from Dum Dum, to name a few.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta is BJP candidate form Rashbehari while actor-politician Rupa Ganguly is contesting from Donarpur Dakshin seat.
Suvendu Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram in first phase, is also contesting against Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur in second phase.
Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital two years ago, is the BJP candidate from Panihati constituency in North 24 Paraganas. Debnath is contesting against TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, who has been holding the seat for the most part since 1996.
Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Nawsad Siddique, the only non-BJP opposition MLA in the state Assembly, is contesting from Bhangar seat in South Parganas in the 2026 polls against Saokat Molla of the Trinamool Congress and Mahabubul Islam of Congress.
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Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his routine message as voting begins on 142 seats in West Bengal
“Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise,” the PM said in a post on X.
The voting for second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal has begun across 142 seats of the state.
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
As many as 1448 candidates are in the fray in second phase today. Of these 338 have declared criminal cases against them. At least 720 candidates cotesting today are graduates or above.
Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will again be voted to power in West Bengal.
Yadav returned to Patna after a four-day poll campaign in West Bengal.
"The atmosphere there is euphoric and people want to bring Didi (Mamata Banerjee) back to power. I am fully confident that the TMC will win the election," he told reporters here.
In 2021, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.
People begin queuing up at a polling station in Kolkata ahead of the voting for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections. Voting begins at 7 am.
Mock polling ongoing at a polling station under Purba Burdwan's Monteswar Assembly constituency area before voting for the Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin at 7 am.
Standing in line before voting begins at 7 am, a voter, Shankar Halda, says, "...The voting should happen peacefully. Clashes shouldn't happen anywhere..."
The second phase being held today will see a number of high-profile seats going to the polls. Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on the BJP’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is also voting today.
The seats that will vote in the second phase cover eight electoral districts, including Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Howrah, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: ISF President Nawsad Siddique, who is contesting from Bhangar says, "A video has been going viral since last night that the Gram Panchayat chief has been threatening people not to vote... They won't be able to achieve anything by intimidating the people of Bhangar... Shaukat will defeat the TMC candidate and send him back home..."
The Election Commission of India's ban on exit polls will remain in effect until the last vote is cast on Wednesday. This means that the first exit poll results will be released after 6.30 PM on Wednesday.
“The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 AM on 9 April 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 PM on 29 April 2026 (Wednesday),” the poll panel said in its notification on 2 April.
The first phase on 23 April was held for 152 seats of West Bengal and recorded a bumper 93.2 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 4 May, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.
The 142 seats voting in phase 2 today are considered the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s stronghold. The seats are spread over south Bengal and the Kolkata district.
The BJP is looking to breach the TMC’s South Bengal fort as it looks to outdo its 77-seat tally in the 2021 polls. In 2021, the BJP became the principal Opposition in the state for the first time on the back of a strong performance in north Bengal, which voted in the first phase on 23 April.
Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta expressed confidence in the preparedness for polling. He said polling would be held in 41,001 polling stations across eight districts in South Bengal.
"Almost 2,400 companies of CAPF are being deployed to maintain peace and law and order and also to ensure the security of the voters...We are prepared for the worst. While we believe that the planning which has gone into phase two will bear fruit in the form of a peaceful second phase, we are prepared to face any law and order issue," Gupta told ANI on 28 April.
Read More: 41,001 polling stations, 2,400 CAPF companies – 142 seats to vote in high-stakes phase 2 today
The final phase today will decide the fate of key TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata port, Power Minister Aroop Biswas from Tollyganj, Education Minister Bratya Basu from Dum Dum, to name a few.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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