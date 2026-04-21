IAF veteran dropped from West Bengal voter list in mass SIR deletions: ‘Feels like I’m the only one who isn't Indian’

West Bengal Election 2026: Wing Commander Md Shamim Akhtar (Retd) is a decorated Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran from West Bengal. He served in the IAF for 20 years, including 17 as a commissioned officer.

A resident of Kolkata, Akhtar says he got the ‘shock of his life’ last month when he discovered his name had been deleted from West Bengal’s voter list during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In an interview with LiveMint in Kolkata, Akhtar says he is extremely anguished and disheartened, not just for himself, but more for lakhs of ordinary citizens whose names have been deleted from the rolls across the poll-bound state.

Advertisement

Also Read | West Bengal Elections: Prohibitory orders in Cooch Behar ahead of polls

“Everyone in my family is on the list. I feel like I am the only one who is not Indian in my family," Akhtar told LiveMint on a lighter note.

Akhtar, 48, is among the over 90 lakh names deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of elections. The state's voters have shrunk almost 12 per cent, from 7.66 crore electors in October 2025 to 6.75 crore now. West Bengal had 7.34 crore eligible voters in the 2021 assembly elections.

Around 7 lakh new voters have been added to West Bengal's electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections, news agency PTI said last week. The Election Commission, however, is yet to specify how many of these new entrants are from those whose names were deleted.

Advertisement

'I am still priveleged' 'I still consider myself privileged. I have all the documents. My parents and I were included in the 2002 electoral roll, and my entire family is mapped in the electoral roll post-2026 SIR. But what about the lakhs of ordinary citizens who are poor and may or may not have documents dating back several decades?” he asked.

Akhtar is a voter from the Entally assembly seat in North Kolkata. He says he was first informed that he was in the ‘under adjudication’ category of voters on 28 February, without being given any reason. Then on 27 March, he found that his name had been deleted from the electoral rolls.

“I didn't get any notice for thehearing during adjudication. For now, I have appealed to the tribunal online and offline. In online there is no provision to submit documents. I submitted the documents physically at Election Office at Jessop building in Kolkata. Lets wait and watch,” said Akhtar, whose case was first highlighted by local media in Kolkata, including enewsroom, an independent media outlet.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed According to the poll panel's first draft list in December 2025, at least 58 lakh names were deleted in West Bengal. Then, around 6 Lakh more names were deleted in February, with several lakh names kept ‘under adjudication.’ Finally, of the 60 lakh voters on the adjudication list, around 27 lakh names were ‘deleted’, as per the final Supplementary List released last week of March, a month after the adjudication process began.

On 17 April, the Supreme Court ruled that individuals cleared by appellate tribunals can vote in the upcoming polls. The court directed the ECI to issue supplementary rolls with cut-off dates of 21 April and 27 April for the two polling phases. Akhtar is among the 27 lakh names whose fate will now be determined by tribunals.

Advertisement

“In that case, I have to vote till 27 April to see if my name is added back to the list. But that looks very unlikely since the numbers are very huge,” Akhtar said.

Who's Wing Commander Md Shamim Akhtar (Retd)? Born in the Kulti area of Paschim Bardhaman district, West Bengal, in 1977, Akhtar had his schooling in Asansol, 20 km from his home. He studied in 12th grade at a school in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where his uncle was posted in the Indian Air Force.

Akhtar started as an airman in the IAF, equivalent to a jawan in the Indian Army. Simultaneously, he continued his graduation and post-graduation from Osmania University in Hyderabad, while he was posted in Hakimpet, Secunderabad. Akhtar cracked the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)in 2005 and cleared the Services Selection Board.

Advertisement

On 15 December 2006, he was commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Education branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF). His first posting was at the IAF's Mechanical Training Institute in Chennai. Subsequently, Akhtar was posted to different Air Force Stations across the country, including Tambaram, Chandigarh, and Allahabad. Akhtar also represented India internationally in a Young Officers’ Exchange Program with the Royal Thai Air Force.

Akhtar was also posted at Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi. Akhtar’s last posting was at Tambaram in Tamil Nadu as Wing Commander. And in July 2022, he took premature retirement and settled in Kolkata.

Akhtar is a decorated Air Force veteran, commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief in 2012 and by the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee in 2021.

Advertisement

Also Read | In first campaign meeting at Bhabanipur, Mamata slams BJP over SIR deletions

West Bengal votes in two phases. The first phase on 23 April. The second on 29 April. Entally, the seat that Akhtar comes from, votes on 29 April. Results would be declared on 4 May.

‘Illogical discrepancy’

I feel like I am the only one who is not Indian in my family.

The Election Commission conducted the SIR in 13 states and Union Territories. In West Bengal, however, it's different with the introduction of ‘adjudication’ and ‘logical discrepancies.’

“I have all the documents. My name was in 2002 rolls. My father’s name is in the rolls. All my family members have been included in the list. As an Air Force veteran, I have a distinct identity. They say its is ‘logical discrepancy’. For me, deleting my name from the list despite all valid documents is nothing but illogical discrepancy,” Akhtar told LiveMint.

Advertisement