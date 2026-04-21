West Bengal Elections: 7 key candidates to watch in first phase of voting - from Suvendu Adhikari to Humayun Kabir

West Bengal Elections: The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 23 April. As many as 152 seats in north Bengal, west Bengal, and parts of south Bengal will vote in the first phase. The campaigning for the first phase of voting ends today.

The rest of the regions in politically crucial West Bengal will vote on 29 April. The results will be declared on 4 May.

The election in West Bengal is largely considered a bipolar fight between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee, and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 152 constituencies across 16 districts of West Bengal voting on 23 April are Siliguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Balurghat, Malda, Murshidabad, Asansol, Bankura and Baharampur.

Here is a list of key candidates in the fray in this phase of voting:

1- Suvendu Adhikari vs Prabitra Kar in Nandigram Once an aide of Mamata Banerjee in TMC, Suvendu Adhikari has, over the years, emerged as West Bengal chief minister's principal opponent. Adhikari is contesting from Nandigram, a seat he won defeating Mamata Banerjee in 2021, too. He is also contesting from Bhabhanipur, the seat in Kolkata that Banerjee represents in the assembly. While Nandigram votes on 23 April, Bhabhanipur will vote on 29 April.

Adhikari resigned from the TMC in 2020 and joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 elections. The TMC won elections with 213 seats in the 294-member house. But Adhikari managed to defeat Banerjee in Nandigram.

As Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, he will face TMC's Pabitra Kar in Nandigram on 23 April. A former BJP loyalist, Kar was once a close aide of Adhikari before switching to the TMC recently. He is now taking on his former mentor.

2- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra in Baharampur Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is a long-time Congress MP who has represented the Baharampur seat as an MP for a record five times. The former Congress chief of Bengal, however, was defeated by TMC leader and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chowdhury is contesting this time for the assembly seat from Baharampur against the BJP’s Subrata Maitra.

The Baharampur assembly constituency in the Murshidabad district is currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The incumbent MLA is Subrata Maitra, who is contesting again this time.

3- Agnimitra Paul vs Tapas Banerjee in Asansol Dakshin Agnimitra Paul is among the BJP's most prominent women leaders in West Bengal. Paul, who joined the BJP in 2019, defeated TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh in the 2021 assembly polls. Paul faces TMC's Tapas Banerjee in the 2026 polls on 23 April.

Tapas is a long-time TMC leader who has represented the Asansol Dakshin seat from 2011 to 2021. Tapas defeated BJP's Bijan Mukherjee from Raniganj in 2021.

4- Dilip Ghosh vs Pradip Sarkar in Kharagpur Sadar Dilip Ghosh is a senior BJP leader and former state president who has been a prominent face of the party’s expansion in West Bengal.

Ghosh won the Kharagpur Sadar seat in Paschim Medinipur district in 2016. In 2021, however, BJP’s Hiran Chatterjee narrowly clinched victory against TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar.

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Key Takeaways The first phase of voting in West Bengal is crucial with 152 seats up for grabs.

Key candidates include Suvendu Adhikari, Humayun Kabir, and others from TMC and BJP, highlighting a competitive political landscape.

This election is characterised by a significant rivalry between TMC and BJP, impacting the state's future governance.

In the 2026 election, Dilip Ghosh is contesting again on a BJP ticket from the Kharagpur Sadar seat. The TMC has fielded Pradip Sarkar again from the seat. Sarkar had won the seat in the 2019 assembly bypoll.

5- Nisith Pramanik vs Sablu Barman in Mathabhanga Former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is contesting Thursday's assembly election on a BJP ticket from the Mathabhanga (SC) seat in Cooch Behar district. TMC's Sablu Barman is the TMC candidate from here.

CPI(M)'s Khagen Chandra Barman is representing the Left Front's attempt at a regional comeback in North Bengal, while Congress has fielded Kshitendra Nath Barman from here

Pramanik, a prominent BJP leader and a key face of the party in North Bengal, won from the Dinhata seat in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, defeating TMC's Udayan Guha. However, Pramanik later vacated the seat after retaining his Lok Sabha membership, following which Guha won the bypoll.

6- Humayun Kabir vs Mostafijur Rahaman in Domkal Humayun Kabir is a former TMC leader and served as a minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. Kabir was expelled from the party in 2025 for proposing the construction of a Babri Masjid in Bengal. He launched his own party, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, and decided to contest the elections alone.

Kabir, a former IPC officer, is contesting against Md Mostafijur Rahaman (Rana) of CPI(M) from the Domkal seat in Murshidabad. The seat was won by Jafikul Islam of TMC in 2021.

7- Ratna Debnath vs Nirmal Ghosh in Panihati Ratna Debnath, the mother of the woman doctor whose rape and murder in the RG Kar hospital two years ago, is the BJP candidate from Panihati constituency in North 24 Paraganas.