West Bengal Elections 2026: Voting timing, ID proof, dos & don'ts and more of polling – Check guide

West Bengal Elections 2026: Voting in 152 constituencies in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections began on Thursday.

More than 3.22 crore voters are eligible to participate, marking the start of a crucial face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a reinvigorated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised voters to cast their votes early, ideally before 11 a.m., to avoid peak heat between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth straight term in office, while the BJP, after winning 77 seats in the last election, is making another strong bid to form the state government.

The first phase assumes political significance because it includes all 54 seats in north Bengal, the region that powered the BJP's rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and helped it emerge as the principal challenger to the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls. Of the 152 seats, the BJP had won 59 in 2021, while the TMC had secured 93.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Voting timings and phases The West Bengal Assembly Elections will take place in two phases:

Phase 1: 23 April — 152 constituencies covering parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar.

Phase 2: 29 April — 142 constituencies, including districts like South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

The voting will begin at 7:00 AM and continue till 6:00 PM on both days.

Also Read | West Bengal Elections: 7 key candidates to watch in phase 1 voting today

West Bengal Elections 2026: Districts voting in Phase 1 Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Paschim and Purba Medinipur, and Jhargram.

A public holiday will be observed in polling areas to allow people to vote.

West Bengal Elections 2026: ID proofs required to vote According to the Election Commission, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase, including around 1.75 crore women and 465 third-gender voters.

Voters must carry a valid photo ID to be able to vote in the West Bengal Elections 2026. While the Voter ID card (EPIC) is the most common document used for polling, voters can also use other alternatives.

Accepted ID proofs for voting: Voter ID card (EPIC)

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Bank passbook with photo

Government or service ID

West Bengal Elections 2026: Is a voter slip necessary? No, a voter slip is not required to vote. However, it is important to help you find your booth. Ensure that your name is on the official voter list before heading out.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Voting process Once the voter is at the polling booth, officials will check their IDs.

After verification, the index finger will be marked with ink.

Vote using an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

VVPAT system will show a printed slip for a few seconds to confirm your choice. The entire process is designed to keep your vote private and secure.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Dos and Don'ts No mobile phones or cameras inside the booth

No smoking, alcohol, or weapons allowed

No campaigning within 100 metres of the polling station

Any form of intimidation or disturbance is punishable

Arrive early, especially in busy areas, to avoid long queues.

Use your voter slip or official portals to confirm your polling booth location.

Try to reach before 5:30 PM to avoid last-minute issues. ‘Participate with full enthusiasm,’ PM Modi tells voters Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers.