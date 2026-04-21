West Bengal Elections 2026: When is dry day in Kolkata- before 23 or 29 April? Know what ECI said

As West Bengal prepares for a two-phase Assembly election, confusion over the timing of “dry days” in Kolkata has triggered uncertainty among businesses and residents alike. While polling is scheduled for 23 April and 29 April, the enforcement of liquor bans has not followed a straightforward calendar, raising a key question: when exactly does the dry day apply in Kolkata?
According to an official notice issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 20 April 2026, the restriction on alcohol sales is rooted in Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
The provision states:
"…no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, within a polling area during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll for any election in the polling area."
In effect, this mandates a 48-hour prohibition on alcohol sales prior to polling, along with a complete ban on counting day.
Kolkata falls under Phase 2 polling, scheduled for 29 April. Therefore, the legally mandated dry period in the city applies from 27 April to 29 April (till the close of polling).
Additionally, 4 May 2026, the day of vote counting, will also be observed as a dry day across the state.
However, confusion arose when several establishments in Kolkata abruptly stopped serving alcohol on 20 April, following a sudden notification. This early enforcement was not aligned with the standard 48-hour rule, which would normally apply closer to polling dates.
On 20 April, bars and pubs across Kolkata shut down alcohol service without prior notice, catching both patrons and businesses off guard. Local media reports indicated that there had been no clear advance communication, leading to inconsistent compliance across the city.
Iconic Park Street establishments—including Trincas, Olypub and Mocambo—displayed notices declaring a dry day, though food service continued uninterrupted, according to The Telegraph's MyKolkata.
Industry insiders pointed to administrative ambiguity, as local notifications appeared to precede the standard election-linked timeline.
The dry day schedule varies depending on polling phases:
Dry days: 21 April (from 5 PM) to 23 April (till polling ends)
Coverage: 152 constituencies across 16 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Murshidabad and Purulia
Dry days: 27 April to 29 April (till polling ends)
Coverage: 142 constituencies across 7 districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North & South 24 Parganas
Statewide dry day: 4 May 2026
The ECI has made it unequivocally clear that the ban applies to all licensed establishments.
"No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to sell/ serve liquor to anyone whosoever, on the aforesaid days."
Even private or non-proprietary clubs and star hotels are barred from serving alcohol. Authorities have also been instructed to strictly enforce limits on storage of liquor in unlicensed premises during the restricted period.
A separate directive issued by the District Magistrate and Collector of South 24 Parganas under the Bengal Excise Act outlined phased closures:
21–23 April (Phase 1)
Evening of 25 April–29 April (Phase 2)
4 May (Counting Day)
This overlapping set of orders contributed to the confusion witnessed in Kolkata.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the Commission’s commitment to ensuring integrity in the electoral process.
The Election Commission is committed to conducting elections that are "free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements"
The poll panel will "leave no stone unturned" to ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal
The restriction on alcohol is aimed at curbing inducements and maintaining a level playing field during voting.