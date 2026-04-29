West Bengal elections 2026: Why is BJP seeking immediate repoll in Falta amid Phase 2 voting?

As the phase-2 voting in West Bengal continues, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday alleged that the BJP button was blocked using tape on the Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) and voters couldn't select it at many polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, seeking an immediate repoll in impacted areas.

He described it as “Diamond Harbour Model”. West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that his party is closely keeping track of the situation.

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“This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called “Diamond Harbour Model”, the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat,” Malviya said on X.

He alleged that booth 189 also experienced similar issues.

Malviya further said, “We demand an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta where such incidents have occurred. Details of a couple of such booths, along with evidence, are provided below: Falta 144 Part 170 Room No. 2 - Harindanga High School Booth 189 is also compromised in a similar manner, along with several others.”

Adhikari mentioned that the Election Commission of India has already taken note of the issue, and that he has also informed Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders about the developments.

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“We are also monitoring and will do what is required. The Election Commission has also taken cognisance of this. If it works in this manner, then what is required will be done. I will discuss it with the candidate. Bhupendra Yadav ji called me at 9 AM," ANI quoted Adhikari as saying.

He added, "I conveyed the situation. Just a few minutes back, the home minister, my leader Amit Shah ji, called me. I told him about the Falta incident. This is TMC's technique. We are taking action. Nothing has happened yet. 35 per cent of voting has taken place; a lot remains to be seen.”

Responding to the allegations, the Election Commission has stated that a repoll will be conducted if the claims are found to be true.

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“If any irregularities or if reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll,” the West Bengal Election Commissioner stated.

On Tuesday, TMC supporters staged a protest in Falta in South 24 Parganas district, alleging that Election Commission-appointed Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma was “intimidating” party workers and leaders.

Several senior TMC leaders and ministers claimed that the IPS officer was exceeding his authority. According to officials, the 2011-batch IPS officer also faced demonstrations from TMC supporters who raised slogans of “Jai Bangla” outside both the residence and the election office of local TMC candidate Jahangir Khan.

West Bengal election phase 2 West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Wednesday that the second phase of voting in the state was proceeding peacefully under tight security, and expressed confidence that voter turnout could exceed that of the first phase.

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West Bengal voting percentage as of 1 PM He noted that over 60% of the 3.21 crore registered voters had cast their ballots by 1 PM in the second phase, despite isolated incidents of violence and attacks on candidates.

Agarwal further stated that strong security measures and continuous monitoring were helping to maintain a smooth and orderly polling process across the state.

“In the first phase, West Bengal showed the country that a 93% voter turnout is possible, and that elections can be free and fair. In this phase as well, we aim to match or even exceed that benchmark,” Agarwal mentioned, according to PTI.

“There is proper deployment of CAPF, and all arrangements are in place. Voting is taking place completely peacefully, and no complaints are being reported from anywhere,” he added.

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