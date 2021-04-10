Asserting that she had apprehended such an incident all along, Banerjee said, "After killing so many people, they (Election Commission) are saying the firing was in self- defence. They should feel ashamed." "This is a lie....The central forces opened fire on people standing in the line for voting, killing 4 in Sitalkuchi. I had been apprehending the forces would act in such a manner for long. As the BJP knows it has lost the people's mandate, they are conspiring to kill people," she said at a rally in North 24 Parganas district. The chief minister said a CID probe will be instituted into the incident.