West Bengal elections: EC orders repoll in all 285 polling stations of Falta seat in West Bengal on May 21

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) In a rare move, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ordered a "fresh" election or a repoll in all the 285 polling stations of the Falta Assembly seat in West Bengal on May 21 due to "subversion of democratic process".

A spokesperson for the poll panel said the counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 24.

It is rare for the poll authority to order a re-election in an entire Assembly seat.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kalighat police station inspector suspended over rifle photo after TMC complaint

A fresh poll is a repoll, an official explained.

"On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29 in Falta Assembly Constituency, EC directs that fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations," the spokesperson said.

On Friday, the EC ordered a re-election in 15 polling stations of two Assembly seats in West Bengal -- Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim.