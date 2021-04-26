West Bengal elections: PM Modi urges people to follow Covid protocol at booths

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise while following Covid-19 protocols

Amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal began at 7 am today for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections.

"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," tweeted PM Modi.

Amid a surge in cases, PM Modi had cancelled his public address in West Bengal on 23 April.

A total of 268 candidates are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

Ahead of the polls, West Bengal had 81,375 active Covid 19 cases on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare. As many as 10,884 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state.

West Bengal is going through an eight-phased assembly election this year. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.