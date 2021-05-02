Mamata endorsed her governance as the rule of three 'M's, that is, 'Maa', 'Mati' and 'Manush' (mother, soil and people). But the Bengal elections had another 3M factor this time, that is, 'Mamata', 'Modi' and 'Muslim'. So, Banerjee's challenge was to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in Bengal on one side and regain her support base of the minority community that was impacted by the Left-Congress-ISF alliance and stepping in of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.