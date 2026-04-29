West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Who will win the TMC vs BJP showdown? First projections by 6.30 pm

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: The battle for West Bengal is in its final stretch, with the second and last phase of polling being held across 142 seats today. The first phase of voting on 23 April was held for 152 seats. Exit poll trends can be published only after polling ends, with the Election Commission’s embargo running till 6:30 PM on April 29.

The 2026 contest has been shaped by a high-voltage fight between the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, with the Congress-Left alliance seeking pockets of revival. Campaign themes revolved around women voters, Bengali asmita, the Matua vote and largescale voter deletions during Special Intensive Revision of the Election Commission.

Phase 1 turnout crossed 93% with many attributing the increased per centage to deletions from absolute voting population of West Bengal during SIR.

What happened in 2021 exit polls?

The contest in West Bengal is considered bipolar between the ruling TMC and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

In 2021, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.

But eventually, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election with a landslide, winning 215 seats out of the 292 polled. The BJP won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition party in the West Bengal assembly for the first time.

As exit poll numbers begin to come in, this live blog will track seat projections, vote-share estimates, region-wise movement, whether TMC is holding its edge or BJP is making gains, and what the trends may mean ahead of counting day.

Remember, exit polls have not been accurate in the past. The actual results will be known on 4 May.

Follow West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates here