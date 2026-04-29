West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Who will win the TMC vs BJP showdown? First projections by 6.30 pm

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: The battle for West Bengal is in its final stretch, with the second and last phase of polling being held across 142 seats today. The first phase of voting on 23 April was held for 152 seats. Exit poll trends can be published only after polling ends, with the Election Commission’s embargo running till 6:30 PM on April 29.
The 2026 contest has been shaped by a high-voltage fight between the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the BJP, with the Congress-Left alliance seeking pockets of revival. Campaign themes revolved around women voters, Bengali asmita, the Matua vote and largescale voter deletions during Special Intensive Revision of the Election Commission.
Phase 1 turnout crossed 93% with many attributing the increased per centage to deletions from absolute voting population of West Bengal during SIR.
What happened in 2021 exit polls?
The contest in West Bengal is considered bipolar between the ruling TMC and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
In 2021, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.
But eventually, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election with a landslide, winning 215 seats out of the 292 polled. The BJP won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition party in the West Bengal assembly for the first time.
As exit poll numbers begin to come in, this live blog will track seat projections, vote-share estimates, region-wise movement, whether TMC is holding its edge or BJP is making gains, and what the trends may mean ahead of counting day.
Remember, exit polls have not been accurate in the past. The actual results will be known on 4 May.
Follow West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE updates here
First results of exit polls will be declared soon after 6.30 pm. The election commission has put an embargo till last vote is polled for agencies to release their numbers.
As per ECI’s deployment plan for CAPF in West Bengal issued on March 19, 2026, after completion of poll today, 700 companies of CAPF shall continue to remain deployed in the state for security arrangements and law & order duties, till further orders.
Once the Election Commission's embargo is lifted, exit poll results will be widely available across multiple platforms , on TV channels on social media and on websites of agencies.
Major polling agencies expected to release projections include Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS, and Today’s Chanakya.
In 2021, the TMC maintained its hold on these seats and won 123 of the 142 seats voting today. The BJP could only win 18 seats, despite an aggressive campaign. The remaining one seat, Bhangar, was won by the Left’s ally, the Indian Secular Front (ISF).
The BJP has not won assembly elections in West Bengal so far. Yet, it achieved a remarkable milestone in 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal, a sharp increase from 2 seats it had won in 2014.
In ‘Mission Bengal: A Saffron Experiment’, Kolkata-based journalist, Snigdhendu Bhattacharya explains how from being a fringe political party in 2013 to sweeping nearly half of the state's forty-two Lok Sabha seats in 2019, the BJP gained ground in West Bengal, aided partly by its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) exponential growth during Mamata Banerjee's chief ministerial tenure 2011 onwards.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started contesting assembly elections in West Bengal way back in 1882. But the saffron party has never been in power in Bengal, where the political landscape, until very recently, has been dominated by the Left, the Congress, and the TMC.
In the last ten years, however, the BJP has experienced significant growth in West Bengal and emerged as the primary opposition to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by increasing its vote share and winning substantial seats in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party won 77 seats in 2021 assembly elections adn became the state's principal opposition party.
The Election Commission in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-Section 1 of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Act, has notified that the conduct and dissemination of exit polls shall be prohibited from 7 am on 9 April (Thursday) till 6.30 pm on 29 April, covering the voting period across five assembly elections. The EC warned that any violation could invite legal action, including jail time or fines.
This means the exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be out on Wednesday, 29 April, after 6:30 pm.
In 2021, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.
But eventually, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election with a landslide, winning 215 seats out of the 292 polled. The BJP won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition party in the West Bengal assembly for the first time.
Exit polls are predictions made by different pollsters shortly after voting ends on poll day.
The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the official results are announced, their accuracy has come under scrutiny in the past.
With the final phase of the West Bengal elections for 142 seats today, the current election cycle will come to an end. And as soon as the polling ends, pollsters will start releasing exit poll results for all four states and one Union Territory that voted in this election cycle.
Exit poll trends can be published only after polling ends, with the Election Commission’s embargo running till 6:30 PM on April 29.