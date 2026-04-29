West Bengal Exit Poll Results: Tight race in high-stakes elections, BJP holds marginal advantage | Poll of polls

West Bengal Exit Poll Results: Most of the exit polls on 29 April projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may come to power in West Bengal for the first time ever. Two pollster, however, said that the ruling Trinamool Congress will retain power in the state after the high-stake elections held in two phases.

Of 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly, 148 required to get a majority.

Also Read | WB Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Four pollsters project narrow win for BJP

While Poll Dairy, Matrize News, PMARQ predicted the BJP to win, Janmat, People’s Pulse projected the ruling TMC to retain power. The second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.

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The contest in West Bengal was largely considered bipolar between the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP. The exit poll results are rarely accurate and actual results will be released after counting on 4 May.

What the exit polls 2026 projected? Matrize has given an edge to BJP with 146-161 seats and predicted 120-140 constituencies projected for the TMC. P-Marq has also predicted a close victory for the BJP in Bengal.

The pollster projects that the BJP would win anywehre between 150-175 seats while TMC will bah 118-138 seats. Praja Polls is another pollster that projected a victory for BJP with 178-208 seats as against 85-110 seats for the TMC. Poll Diary has projected 142-171 seats for the BJP as against 99-127 for the TMC.

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While Poll Dairy, Matrize News, PMARQ predicted the BJP to win, Janmat, People’s Pulse projected the ruling TMC to retain power. The second and final phase of West Bengal Assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.

Janmat Poll has predicted 195 to 205 seats for TMC and 80-90 seats for BJP in Bengal. Peoples Pulse exit poll has projected a clean sweep for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections with 177-187 seats. The pollster has projected 95-110 seats for the BJP.

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BJP's track record in Bengal The BJP has not won assembly elections in West Bengal so far. Yet, it achieved a remarkable milestone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal, a sharp increase from 2 seats it had won in 2014.

Also Read | Mamata, Suvendu land in same booth area in Bhabanipur

In the last ten years, however, the BJP has experienced significant growth in West Bengal and emerged as the primary opposition to the Trinamool Congress(TMC) by increasing its vote share and winning substantial seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party won 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections and became the state's principal opposition party.

What happened in 2021 exit polls and actual results? In 2021, exit polls predicted a close fight between the TMC and the BJP in Bengal. The poll of polls predicted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party would win 156 of the state's 292 seats that went to polls and that the BJP would score a strong 121 seats.

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But eventually, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the election with a landslide, winning 215 seats out of the 292 polled. The BJP won 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition party in the West Bengal assembly for the first time.