West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: What is a hung assembly, and what happens if no party has a clear majority?

After a nearly a month-long electoral process, voting in the assembly elections across five states, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal concluded on Wednesday. While the assembly elections for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry were held on April 9, Tamil Nadu went to the polling booth on April 23. Among the five states, only West Bengal had a multi-phase vote on April 23 and 29. Results of all five state assembly elections will be announced on May 4.
But as the voting concluded in West Bengal, the exit poll results are already out, with the BJP projected as clear winners in Assam and Puducherry, while DMK is set to retain power in Tamil Nadu. According to the pollsters, the Congress-led UDF is set to return to power in Kerala after being in the opposition for ten years.
In the most high-profile elections, in West Bengal, the pollsters are divided, with the majority of them projecting a BJP win, be it with a very close margin. A close contest between the BJP and TMC could result in a hung assembly in West Bengal.
A hung assembly or hung parliament is a situation in which no party or pre-poll alliance is able to secure a majority. To form a government party or an alliance should have a simple majority, which is one seat more than the halfway mark. In the case of West Bengal, a simple majority in the assembly requires winning 148 seats out of the total 294 seats.
The leader of the single-largest party or alliance is invited by the Governor to form the next government and is given 10 days to show a majority. If the party is unable to show its majority, the Governor has the power to dissolve the assembly and call for re-election.
However, before this could happen, as history has shown, parties attempt several 11th-hour options, including post-poll alliances and forming a minority government, where the party governs with outside support. (first AAP government in Delhi in 2013 which lasted for 49 days)
Such alliances often lead to smaller parties bargaining for top posts, including, in some cases, for that of the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister (HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka between 2018-19). Such governments are also often unstable and could be brought down by a no-confidence vote before their term ends.
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