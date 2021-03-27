Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >West Bengal polls: 71.47 pc recorded till 5 pm

West Bengal polls: 71.47 pc recorded till 5 pm

West Bengal polls: 71.47 pc recorded till 5 pm
1 min read . 05:45 PM IST ANI

  • Among the districts in West Bengal, Bankura recorded the highest voter turnout with 73.68 per cent till 5 pm
  • Stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas that are voting in the state

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 71.47% voter turnout till 5 pm during the first phase of Assembly elections.

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 71.47% voter turnout till 5 pm during the first phase of Assembly elections.

Among the districts in West Bengal, Bankura recorded the highest voter turnout with 73.68 per cent till 5 pm.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Among the districts in West Bengal, Bankura recorded the highest voter turnout with 73.68 per cent till 5 pm.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas that are voting in the state.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in the state began at 7 am today with voters turning up to deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 73,80,942 electorates will cast their votes including 7,52,938 male voters, 36,27,949 female voters, 55 of the third gender and 11,767 service electors.The Election Commission has set up 10,288 polling stations, of which 8,229 are the main and 2,059 are auxiliary.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.