Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away the automobile industry, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people in Purulia to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes. The home minister promised jobs, education in their language and also promised to build an AIIMS in the Junglemahal area if BJP is voted in power, as per a PTI report.

On Thursday, Shah reached out crucial Kurmi caste population of Purulia's Junglemahal area ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections.

"Initially, it was the Left which ensured flight of capital. Then it was Didi who chased away the automobile industry from Bengal. She has failed to generate employment. If you want schemes, you vote for Modiji and if you prefer scams, then vote for incompetent TMC. It is for you to decide," he said while addressing an election rally in Purulia.

Noting that the TMC government has neglected the tribals, he promised to provide one job in each family if BJP is voted into power. "We will provide jobs to each Adivasi and Kurmi families of the state. The adivasis dont get MSP for their produce; we will include their products in the list of crops so that they also qualify for MSP," he said.

"We will also ensure that the children of Kurmi family can get education till Class X in their language and that too free of cost," he said.

Shah also stressed providing pure drinking water in the area. "Jhargram is a land of tribals, forests & red soil. With Ma Mati Manush, Didi formed the government but didn't do anything for you. There's no drinking water. Leave Didi, vote for Modi Ji's lotus, in 5 years we will bring drinking water."

"We will come up with ₹10,000 crore clean drinking water project in Purulia."

Highlighting prevalence of dengue and malaria in the area, the senior BJP leader said, "if you want to get rid of dengue and malaria, you have to defeat Didi in the elections. "You won't get rid of malaria until Didi leaves. She's friends with dengue and malaria. Vote for us, we'll eradicate diseases in 2 years. On one hand, PM Modi is working for tribal welfare, while Didi is working for her nephew," Shah added.

(With inputs from agencies)

