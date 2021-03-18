Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the list of candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, including the party's vice-president Mukul Roy and its former state unit head Rahul Sinha.

The party has fielded its former state unit chief Rahul Sinha from Habra and former Union minister and ex-TMC leader Mukul Roy from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

The party continued with its strategy of fielding personalities from different walks of life and sitting MPs as it named folk artiste Ashim Sarkar from the Haringhata assembly seat and scientist Gobhardhan Das from the Purbasthali Uttar.

The BJP has so far announced five sitting MPs including an Union minister as its candidates for assembly polls in the state.

On Sunday, the party had announced the names of 27 candidates for the third phase of the election and 38 candidates for the fourth phase, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee.

Former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee who recently joined the BJP will contest the election from Domjur. Economist Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from the Alipurduar seat. Rabindranath Bhattacharya will fight from Singur, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, Nishit Pramanik from Dinhata and Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge.

Meanwhile, former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Nandigram, the site of protests against the Left government which had ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011, is set for one of the keenest electoral battles in the state with Banerjee taking on her former protegee and now BJP leader Adhikari.

Adhikari had won from the seat in 2016 and resigned recently before crossing over to the saffron party. Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat while leaving her traditional constituency of Bhowanipore in Kolkata.

While filing the nomination, Adhikari stated: "My relationship with the people of Nandigram is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every five years when polls come. They will defeat her. Today I am also filing my nomination and I am also a voter of the area."

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

View Full Image BJP announces candidates for last 4 phases in West Bengal polls

View Full Image BJP announces candidates for last 4 phases in West Bengal polls

View Full Image BJP announces candidates for last 4 phases in West Bengal polls

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via