Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata today.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district today. Later, he will hold a meeting with district and divisional office bearers of the party at Mecheda.

In the evening, the Union Home Minister will release BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised that the manifesto will give prominent space to the central schemes that will be implemented in the state when BJP comes to power after the elections.

"Implementation of Ayushman Bharat, disbursement of Krishak Samman Nidhi including outstanding of last two years to eligible 75 lakh farmers, implementation of 7th pay Commission for state government employees and one nation one card for migrant workers, effective implementation of PMAY by building additional 25 lakh pucca houses and ensuring piped drinking water to all households by 2024 are some of the schemes that will be promised in the manifesto," news agency ANI reported as informed by sources.

The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

