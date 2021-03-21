West Bengal polls: BJP to release manifesto today

"Implementation of Ayushman Bharat, disbursement of Krishak Samman Nidhi including outstanding of last two years to eligible 75 lakh farmers, implementation of 7th pay Commission for state government employees and one nation one card for migrant workers, effective implementation of PMAY by building additional 25 lakh pucca houses and ensuring piped drinking water to all households by 2024 are some of the schemes that will be promised in the manifesto," news agency ANI reported as informed by sources.