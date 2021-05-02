This is a victory for Bengal, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday. "I would like to thank everyone. Please adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour. I request all to not take out victory processions. I urge everyone to go back to their homes now. Our first priority is to control the COVID outbreak. This is the victory of Bengal. Only Bengal can," Mamata told TMC supporters outside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

"We are grateful to the people for this landslide victory. I have to start working for COVID19 immediately. The swearing-in will be a low-key event because of the prevailing COVID19 situation," Banerjee said.

"Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election," Mamata Banerjee further added.

"I accept the verdict. But I will move the Court because I have information that after the declaration of results there were some manipulations done and I will reveal those," the TMC supremo said.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

