West Bengal Polls: Nearly half of MLAs in outgoing assembly face criminal cases – net worth, education and other details

West Bengal Elections 2026: At least 47 per cent of sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly in poll-bound West Bengal have declared criminal cases filed against them. Overall, 37 per cent of MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them.
The election watchdog, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), and West Bengal Election Watch have analysed the criminal, financial, and other background details of 291 of the 294 sitting MLAs.
In the current assembly, 3 seats are vacant. This analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2021 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter. It may be noted that the number of criminal cases pending against some MLAs may change as of this date.
West Bengal is going to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The West Bengal Assembly’s term ends on 7 May.
Here are the key findings about the members of the outgoing West Bengal Assembly as compiled by ADR:
-The average assets per MLA for 223 AITC MLAs analysed is Rs. 3.27 crores, 64 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.1.07 crores, 1 Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha MLA analysed is Rs.18.23 crores, 1 Janata Unnayan Party MLA analysed is Rs.3.07 crores, 1 Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party MLA analysed is ₹22.12 lakhs, and 1 Independent MLA has assets of ₹1.15 crores.
-Jakir Hussain, a TMC MLA from Jangipur seat, is the richest MLA with ₹67 crore declared net worth, while Nirmal Kumar Dhara, a BJP MLA from Bankura, is the poorest MLA with ₹1700 declared net worth.
-At least 104(36%) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard, while 182 (63%) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.
-There are 3 MLAs who are Diploma holders. 1 MLA is just literate, and 1 MLA is Illiterate.
-As many as 124 (43%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 167 (57%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years.
-Out of 291 MLAs analysed, 45 (15%) MLAs are women.
(With inputs from ADR)