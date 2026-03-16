West Bengal Polls: Nearly half of MLAs in outgoing assembly face criminal cases – net worth, education and other details

29 Sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).

22 sitting MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 22 sitting MLAs 1 MLA has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

As many as

At least

92 (41%) out of 223 MLAs from AITC, 42 (66%) out of 64 MLAs from BJP, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from

Janata Unnayan Party

have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.