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West Bengal Polls: Nearly half of MLAs in outgoing assembly face criminal cases – net worth, education and other details

A recent analysis reveals stark contrasts in the wealth and criminal backgrounds of West Bengal's MLAs. The richest MLA declared assets of 67 crore, and 47% face criminal charges in the outgoing assembly.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published16 Mar 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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Kolkata, India - March 7, 2026: Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee continuing the 2nd day of sit-in dharna to protest against alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) Electoral rolls in the state at Metro Channel, Esplanade in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Kolkata, India - March 7, 2026: Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee continuing the 2nd day of sit-in dharna to protest against alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) Electoral rolls in the state at Metro Channel, Esplanade in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
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West Bengal Elections 2026: At least 47 per cent of sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly in poll-bound West Bengal have declared criminal cases filed against them. Overall, 37 per cent of MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them.

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The election watchdog, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), and West Bengal Election Watch have analysed the criminal, financial, and other background details of 291 of the 294 sitting MLAs.

Also Read | Bengal Polls: Can Mamata keep her winning streak alive or will BJP break it?

In the current assembly, 3 seats are vacant. This analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2021 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter. It may be noted that the number of criminal cases pending against some MLAs may change as of this date.

West Bengal is going to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The West Bengal Assembly’s term ends on 7 May.

Here are the key findings about the members of the outgoing West Bengal Assembly as compiled by ADR:

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Criminal Background

  • MLAs with criminal cases: Out of 291 sitting MLAs analysed, 136 (47%) Sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.
  • MLAs with serious criminal cases: 109 (37%) sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.
  • MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 8 Sitting MLAs have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 29 Sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).
  • At least 29 Sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307).
  • As many as 22 sitting MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 22 sitting MLAs 1 MLA has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).
  • At least 92 (41%) out of 223 MLAs from AITC, 42 (66%) out of 64 MLAs from BJP, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Janata Unnayan Party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
  • At least 75 (34%) out of 223 MLAs from AITC, 32 (50%) out of 64 MLAs from BJP, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Janata Unnayan Party have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial Background

  • Out of 291 sitting MLAs analysed, 152 (52%) are crorepatis.
  • The total assets of 291 sitting MLAs are Rs. 821.50 Crores

As many as 128 (57%) out of 223 MLAs from AITC, 21 (33%) out of 64 MLAs from BJP, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Janata Unnayan Party and 1 (100%) Independent MLA have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.
  • As many as 128 (57%) out of 223 MLAs from AITC, 21 (33%) out of 64 MLAs from BJP, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, 1 (100%) out of 1 MLA from Janata Unnayan Party and 1 (100%) Independent MLA have declared assets valued more than 1 crore.
  • The average of assets per sitting MLA is 2.82 crore.

Party-wise average assets:

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Jakir Hussain, a TMC MLA from Jangipur seat, is the richest MLA with ₹67 crore declared net worth.

-The average assets per MLA for 223 AITC MLAs analysed is Rs. 3.27 crores, 64 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs.1.07 crores, 1 Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha MLA analysed is Rs.18.23 crores, 1 Janata Unnayan Party MLA analysed is Rs.3.07 crores, 1 Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party MLA analysed is 22.12 lakhs, and 1 Independent MLA has assets of 1.15 crores.

Also Read | EC transfers Bengal CS, home secretary, DGP ahead of assembly polls

-Jakir Hussain, a TMC MLA from Jangipur seat, is the richest MLA with 67 crore declared net worth, while Nirmal Kumar Dhara, a BJP MLA from Bankura, is the poorest MLA with 1700 declared net worth.

Education Details

-At least 104(36%) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard, while 182 (63%) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

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-There are 3 MLAs who are Diploma holders. 1 MLA is just literate, and 1 MLA is Illiterate.

At least 47 per cent of sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly in poll-bound West Bengal have declared criminal cases filed against them.

-As many as 124 (43%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 167 (57%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years.

-Out of 291 MLAs analysed, 45 (15%) MLAs are women.

(With inputs from ADR)

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