West Bengal polls last phase: Enrich the festival of democracy, says PM Modi

As many as 283 candidates are in the fray in the last phase of the assembly elections where polling is being held in 35 constituencies in four districts

As voting began for the eighth and the last phase of West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to cast their vote and also reminded people to follow the Covid-related protocols. "Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too requested people to cast their votes in large numbers. "Today is the eighth phase of elections in Bengal. I appeal to all the voters of this phase to cast their votes in large numbers with enthusiasm to ensure development and good governance in Bengal just like the previous seven rounds of elections," said Shah in a tweet in Bengali.

Also, BJP National President JP Nadda appealed to the people to cast their votes in maximum numbers exercising caution, for the construction of 'Sonar Bangla'.

Nadda in a tweet in Bengali said, "Today, the last round, i.e. the eighth round of election is going on in West Bengal. I am appealing to all the voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers with caution, for the construction of 'Sonar Bangla'."

Voting for the the last phase of West Bengal assembly elections began at 7 am.

The 35 constituencies are spread across four districts. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad and seven in Kolkata.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.