West Bengal polls: Not feasible to club remaining three phases, EC tell TMC

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.

In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election law and various steps it has taken to ensure safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic to rule out any change in the poll schedule for the state.

While phase six of the West Bengal polls is scheduled on April 22, the seventh and eighth phases are on April 26 and 29.

Earlier, TMC supremo and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had urged the Election Commission to club the remaining three phases of the Assembly polls into one.

Indicating that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee, while addressing her rally here in Uttar Dinajpur, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health.

"With folded hands, I request the EC to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not one day, conduct it in two days and save one day.

"Please don't take your decision based on what the BJP says... Please ensure that you protect public health by curtailing the poll schedule, even if it is by one day," the TMC supremo said.

This was the second time the TMC chief is making such an appeal.

“Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP 's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19," she had tweeted last week.

Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases.



Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 15, 2021

The CM further said that she and other leaders of her party would not hold any rally in congested areas.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest-single-day spike of 9,819 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,78,172, the state health department said in its bulletin.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since April 13, the bulletin noted.

At least 46 more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 10,652.

Since Monday, 4,805 recoveries have been recorded in the state, with the discharge rate currently standing at 89.82 per cent.

Accordingly, the number of active cases has risen to 58,386, the bulletin stated.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.