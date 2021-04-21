Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >West Bengal polls: Not feasible to club remaining three phases, EC tell TMC

West Bengal polls: Not feasible to club remaining three phases, EC tell TMC

Premium
Voters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal.
2 min read . 08:12 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, EC cited election law and various steps it has taken to ensure safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic to rule out any change in the poll schedule for the state

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.

In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election law and various steps it has taken to ensure safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic to rule out any change in the poll schedule for the state.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election law and various steps it has taken to ensure safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic to rule out any change in the poll schedule for the state.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While phase six of the West Bengal polls is scheduled on April 22, the seventh and eighth phases are on April 26 and 29.

Earlier, TMC supremo and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had urged the Election Commission to club the remaining three phases of the Assembly polls into one.

Indicating that the EC may have decided against clubbing the remaining phases at the behest of the BJP, Banerjee, while addressing her rally here in Uttar Dinajpur, requested the poll panel to prioritise public health.

"With folded hands, I request the EC to hold the next three phases on a single day. If not one day, conduct it in two days and save one day.

"Please don't take your decision based on what the BJP says... Please ensure that you protect public health by curtailing the poll schedule, even if it is by one day," the TMC supremo said.

This was the second time the TMC chief is making such an appeal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP 's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19," she had tweeted last week.

The CM further said that she and other leaders of her party would not hold any rally in congested areas.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest-single-day spike of 9,819 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,78,172, the state health department said in its bulletin.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since April 13, the bulletin noted.

At least 46 more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 10,652.

Since Monday, 4,805 recoveries have been recorded in the state, with the discharge rate currently standing at 89.82 per cent.

Accordingly, the number of active cases has risen to 58,386, the bulletin stated.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.