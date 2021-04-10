"What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri.

