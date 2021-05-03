West Bengal polls result 2021: Arrogance, might, money power lost in Bengal, says Kapil Sibal1 min read . 08:57 AM IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is all set to continue her third term in West Bengal
New Delhi: Following Trinamool Congress' landslide victory in assembly elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said "arrogance, might, money power and using Jai Shri Ram for politics" lost the polls in the state.
Sibal also hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is all set to rule Bengal for the third term.
"In West Bengal, who lost - arrogance, might, money power, using Jai Shri Ram for politics, a divisive agenda and the Election Commission. She (Mamata Benerjee) stood up to them and won," Kapil Sibal tweeted.
As per the latest trends of the Election Commission, TMC has won 209 seats. About 47.94 per cent of the total voted were in the TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total. Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has secured 76 seats and is leading in one.
Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases.
