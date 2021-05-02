West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won from the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of 1,200 votes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, as trends suggested her party would register a thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly polls.

"Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her partys victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure," the senior BJP leader tweeted.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee.In West Bengal, ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against the BJP's 79, as trends were available for 286 seats.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet congratulated the people of the state for being "conscious" and hailed the workers' efforts in defeating BJP's "politics of hate".

"Hearty congratulations to the conscious public, the combative Ms. Mamta Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC, who defeated the politics of hate of BJP in Bengal! "This is a befitting reply given by the public to the insulting sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' by a woman from the BJP," he said.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's "remarkable victory" in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying the BJP and a “thoroughly partisan" Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.

“Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years (sic)," Omar wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, as her party looked set to retain power in West Bengal, according to the latest trends for the assembly polls.

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," Kejriwal tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected “disruptive and divisive forces".

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces".

