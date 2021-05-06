New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has formed a four-member fact finding team to look into reasons for the post poll violence in West Bengal and also assess the ground situation in the state. The team, led by an additional secretary of the ministry, has left for the state.

The home ministry dispatched a terse reminder to the West Bengal government on Wednesday to submit a detailed report on the post-poll violence in the state, warning it that the matter will be taken "seriously" in case it fails to do so, and asked it to take necessary measures to stop such incidents "without any loss of time", officials said.

In a letter dispatched on Wednesday, the home ministry reminded the West Bengal chief secretary that on May 3, it had sought an immediate report from the state government on the post-poll violence.

However, the West Bengal government is yet to send the report, the officials said.

Claiming that at least 14 BJP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence speaks of her involvement.

The assembly election results were declared on May 2 and the ruling Trinamool Congress came out winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office.

