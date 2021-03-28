Of the 30 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, nine were in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in Purba Medinipur district.
The highest polling percentage of 86.32 was recorded in the Purba Medinipur district, followed by Jhargram (84.74 per cent), Paschim Medinipur (84.71 per cent), Bankura (84.27 per cent) and Purulia (81.77 per cent).
"This is approximate data. We are working on it and the final figure will be released soon," the official told PTI.
Till 5 pm on Saturday, 79.79 per cent polling was recorded.
Voting had begun at 7 am and concluded at 6.30 pm, with the timing extended by an hour and thirty minutes to ensure that COVID protocols are followed.
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various places that went to the polls during the first phase of the state assembly elections, the EC official said.