West Bengal Results: BJP vs TMC — who gained, who lost in Muslim-majority Mushidabad, Malda? Data decoded

West Bengal Results: The TMC maintained an overall lead over the BJP in the Muslim belt. However, its tally in Mushidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur dropped significantly from 35 to 20.

Akriti Anand
Updated5 May 2026, 07:31 AM IST
West Bengal Results: BJP vs TMC — who gained, who lost in Muslim-majority Mushidabad, Malda? Data decoded
West Bengal Results: BJP vs TMC — who gained, who lost in Muslim-majority Mushidabad, Malda? Data decoded(PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) closed in on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Muslim-dominated districts of Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur, significantly narrowing the gap in the number of seats won in these areas in the 2026 election as compared to the 2021 polls.

Also Read | Bengal Result LIVE: Mamata loses to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes

Who won Bengal’s Muslim belt?

The TMC maintained an overall lead over the BJP in the Muslim belt, winning 20 seats against the saffron party's 18 seats. The tally was, however, 15 less than the number of seats it had won in Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur in the 2021 West Bengal polls.

As per the Election Commission's data, the TMC lost 15 of the 35 seats it had won in the last assembly elections.

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TMC's number declined from 35 to 20 seats in Muslim-dominated districts
(EC)

The BJP's number, meanwhile, significantly improved to 18 from the eight seats it secured in the 2021 polls.

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BJP's number increased from eight to 18 seats in Muslim-dominated districts
(EC)

Data analysis of Bengal results in the Muslim belt

There are a total of 43 assembly seats in Murshidabad, Malda, and Uttar Dinajpur districts, where the Muslim population is comparatively high or nearly half of the district's population.

The TMC won 20 of these 43 seats, the BJP won 18, and others won 5.

Here, we analyse the Election Commission's data to dissect how TMC votes in Muslim-majority districts were divided between the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M) and Humanyun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan party in the 2026 West Bengal Elections:

Murshidabad

Murshidabad has 22 assembly constituencies.

What happened in the 2021 elections? The TMC had won 20 of 22 assembly seats in Murshidabad, while the BJP had won only two.

Also Read | WB Poll: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Assault, Missing TMC Agents At Counting Centre

2026 Bengal Results: This time, the TMC's votes in Murshidabad were divided between the BJP, Congress, CPI(M) and Aam Janata Unnayan party.

The TMC won only nine seats in the 2026 polls. Of the remaining 11 seats it won in 2021, six went to the BJP, two each to the Congress and the Aam Janata Unnayan party, and one to the CPI (M). The BJP also retained two seats it had won in 2021, taking its share from two in 2021 to eight in 2026.

Seat-wise results of Murshidabad in 2021 vs 2026:

S No.Murshidabad2021 Bengal Elections2026 Bengal Elections
1BaharampurBJPBJP
2BeldangaTMCBJP
3BhagawangolaTMCTMC
4BharatpurTMCTMC
5BurwanTMCBJP
6DomkalTMCCPIM
7FarakkaTMCCONGRESS
8HariharpapaTMCTMC
9JalangiTMCTMC
10JangipurTMCBJP
11KandiTMCBJP
12KhargramTMCBJP
13LalgolaTMCTMC
14MurshidabadBJPBJP
15NabagramTMCBJP
16RaghunathganjTMCTMC
17RaninagarTMCCONGRESS
18RejinagarTMCAam Janata Unnayan party
19SagardighiTMCTMC
20SamserganjTMCTMC
21SutiTMCTMC
22NowdaTMCAam Janata Unnayan party

Malda

Malda has 12 assembly constituencies.

What happened in the 2021 elections? The TMC had won eight seats and the BJP four.

In the 2026 Bengal results, the TMC retained six seats in Malda, while losing two to the BJP. This increased the BJP's tally from four seats in 2021 to six seats in 2026, while slashing the TMC's share from eight seats in 2021 to six seats in 2026.

Also Read | Bengal Result LIVE: Mamata loses to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes

Seat-wise results of Malda in 2021 vs 2026:

S No.Malda2021 Bengal Elections2026 Bengal Elections
1BaisnabnagarTMCBJP
2ChanchalTMCTMC
3English BazarBJPBJP
4GazoleBJPBJP
5HabibpurBJPBJP
6HarischandrapurTMCTMC
7MalatipurTMCTMC
8MaldahaBJPBJP
9ManikchakTMCBJP
10MothabariTMCTMC
11RatuaTMCTMC
12SujapurTMCTMC

Uttar Dinajpur

Uttar Dinajpur has a total of nine assembly seats.

What happened in the 2021 elections? The TMC had won seven of these nine seats, while the BJP won two.

The 2026 West Bengal elections saw the BJP retain those two seats and wrest two more from the TMC, taking its tally to four and slashing the TMC's tally to five.

Also Read | 'Election Commission is BJP's commission': Mamata Banerjee after WB poll results

BJP surges in Muslim-dominated regions in West Bengal

This analysis revealed that the BJP made significant inroads in the TMC's vote share in the Muslim-dominated districts of Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur.

The TMC lost as many as 10 seats to the BJP in these regions. Here's the full list of seats that TMC won in 2021, but lost to BJP in 2026:

Seats20212026
BeldangaTMCBJP
BurwanTMCBJP
JangipurTMCBJP
KandiTMCBJP
KhargramTMCBJP
NabagramTMCBJP
BaisnabnagarTMCBJP
ManikchakTMCBJP
HemtabadTMCBJP
KarandighiTMCBJP

The BJP was successful in building cracks in the TMC's stronghold by increasing its share from eight seats to 18 in these Muslim-majority regions.

Besides the BJP, the Congress, Humanyun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan party and CPI(M) also cut into the TMNC's stronghold, especially in Murshidabad.

Also Read | How BJP cracked Bengal: 7 reasons behind saffron party's historic surge

West Bengal Results 2026

In a nail-biting contest, the BJP won the West Bengal polls for the first time with a thumping majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party comfortably crossed the majority mark by winning 207 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly.

The TMC, which ruled Bengal for 10 years, won 80 seats, the Congress and the Aam Janata Unnayan party (AJUP) won two seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Secular Front (AISF) won one seat.

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP's seat count in Muslim-majority districts rose from eight to 18, indicating a significant shift in voter allegiance.
  • The TMC lost 15 of the 35 seats it held in the last assembly elections, showcasing a decline in its traditional support.
  • The division of TMC votes among other parties facilitated the BJP's emergence as a formidable contender in West Bengal.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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HomeElectionsAssembly ElectionsWest Bengal Results: BJP vs TMC — who gained, who lost in Muslim-majority Mushidabad, Malda? Data decoded
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