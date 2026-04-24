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West Bengal voter turnout: Election Commission issues fresh post-poll guidelines

Under the new guidelines, SD cards used in polling booth cameras cannot be removed immediately after voting ends, and officials concerned will only be permitted to dismount the cameras, which must then remain under the supervision of the sector officer.

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Updated24 Apr 2026, 08:04 AM IST
West Bengal, Apr 23 (ANI): Women voters in a queue to cast their vote for the West Bengal assembly on Thursday. (@AITCofficial X/ANI Photo)
West Bengal, Apr 23 (ANI): Women voters in a queue to cast their vote for the West Bengal assembly on Thursday. (@AITCofficial X/ANI Photo)(@AITCofficial)
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The Election Commission today issued a fresh set of post-poll guidelines for the West Bengal assembly election, laying down strict protocols for handling surveillance cameras and video data after voting concludes.

Under the new guidelines, officials cannot remove the SD cards used in polling booth cameras immediately after voting ends, and concerned officials will only be permitted to dismount the cameras, which must then remain under the supervision of the sector officer, an official told news agency PTI.

Also Read | What West Bengal’s record Phase 1 voter turnout means for TMC, BJP

"The SD cards can be removed only at the designated Data Collection and Receiving Centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer," he said.

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All video footage captured during polling must be preserved securely and systematically, the election official said.

"No member of the polling party or Booth Level Officer (BLO) can leave the polling station until the camera equipment has been fully dismounted," he said.

A trial run of webcasting for the second phase of polling will begin at 10 am on Friday, the official said.

"The exercise will be conducted in three shifts," he said.

West Bengal registered a record 92% voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly polls held on 23 April.

Voting was held in 152 seats spread across 16 districts of West Bengal amid unprecedented security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women.

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Also Read | West Bengal Voting Percentage: Record-breaking 90% voter turnout in Phase 1
The SD cards can be removed only at the designated Data Collection and Receiving Centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer.

The election for the remaining seats in the 294-member assembly will be held on 29 April. The results will be announced on 4 May.

The contest in West Bengal is considered largely bipolar. The ruling Trinamool Congress faces a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • New post-poll guidelines aim to enhance the integrity of the election process.
  • The assembly elections in West Bengal showcase a competitive political landscape.
  • Record voter turnout indicates high public interest and engagement in the electoral process.

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