West Bengal Voting Percentage: Over 90% voter turnout across 152 seats in Phase 1, Dakshin Dinajpur records highest

West Bengal recorded 91.4% voter turnout as voting concluded for the first phase of the assembly elections on Thursday, 23 April. Dakshin Dinajpur topped the chart with the highest turnout of around 96% as of 7 PM. The lowest turnout was recorded in Kalimpong.

So far, the voter turnout is among the highest in recent electoral history of the state. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the overall voter turnout was 82.3%.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar said, "Highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence - ECI [Election Commission of India] salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu."

These, however, are not the final tallies. The Election Commission is likely to release the final voter turnout soon.

District-wise voter turnout As many as 152 seats across 16 districts went to the polls on Thursday. Here's a look at voter turnout in all these 16 districts as of 7 PM:

Cooch Behar: 93.9%

Alipurduar: 90.1

Jalpaiguri: 92.7

Kalimpong: 82.8

Darjeeling: 87.8

Uttar Dinapur: 91.6

Dakshin Dinapur: 94.4

Malda: 91.6

Murshidabad: 92.6

Birbhum: 93.1

Paschim Bardhaman: 88.7

Bankura: 91.2

Purulia: 89.14

Paschim Medinipur: 91.6

Purba Medinipur: 90.1

Jhargram: 91.7

The assembly election in West Bengal is being held in two phases, unlike the eight phases held in 2021. As many as 152 assembly constituencies, spread across 16 districts, voted on Thursday. The remaining 142 seats across seven districts will go to the polls on 29 April.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026 will be declared on 4 May.

On Thursday, voting in 16 districts began at 7 AM amid tight security to decide the electoral fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, in 152 constituencies of the 294-strong state assembly.

Clashes, allegations of intimidation and attacks on candidates, including on two of the BJP, were reported from several constituencies, prompting the Election Commission to seek detailed reports even as it maintained that polling was "largely peaceful," news agency PTI reported.

What could high voter turnout mean? Analysts told PTI that the turnout reflects both heightened political mobilisation and the statistical impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which pruned over 91 lakh names from the voter's list across the state.

As per the report's analysis, the steady climb -- from 18.76% in the first two hours to 41.11% by 11 AM and 62.18% by 1 PM -- underscored a strong voter response across geographies -- from the tea gardens of North Bengal to the communally sensitive belts of Murshidabad and the politically volatile Jangalmahal.

Also Read | West Bengal Elections: 7 key candidates to watch in phase 1 voting today

The first phase, covering all 54 seats in North Bengal along with key constituencies in South Bengal, is central to the BJP's strategy of consolidating its northern stronghold, where it had surged in 2019 and remained competitive in 2021, and to the TMC's effort to blunt that expansion early in the contest.