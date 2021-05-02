West Bengal Election Results 2021: Early leads show gain for BJP in Bengal

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes polled in the West Bengal assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security and strict adherence to safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes polled in the West Bengal assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security and strict adherence to safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60.

The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}