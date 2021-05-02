West Bengal Election Results 2021: Early leads show gain for BJP in Bengal

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Early leads show gain for BJP in Bengal1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Early leads show gain for Bhartiya Janta Party in West Bengal elections.
West Bengal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes polled in the West Bengal assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday under tight security and strict adherence to safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.
The TMC and challenger BJP were Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge, officials said.
While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60.
The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.
Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly.
