West Bengal on Thursday entered its eighth and final phase of assembly elections amid the rampaging second wave of COVID-19. The polling began at 7 am for 35 seats. Over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in this phase.

Voting was held at 11,860 polling stations spread over 11 assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malda and seven in north Kolkata. The polling will continue till 6.30 pm.

Results of exit polls for elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and UT of Puducherry are to be broadcast after 7 pm tonight. The counting of the votes in these four states and one Union territory will be done on May 2.

Here are West Bengal Exit Poll results LIVE updates:

-Jan Ki Baat pollster predicts TMC to get 104-121 seats, BJP to get 162-185 seats, Left+ to get 3-9.

﻿West Bengal Exit polls: Poll of polls:

View Full Image Source: Hindustan Times

﻿

-According to ABP C-Voter, TMC is set to get 152-164 seats,BJP to get 109-121 seats, CPM to get 14-25 seats and 1-4 seats fro others.

-As per Times Now polls, 70% of Muslim votes are with the TMC.

-Republic-CNX poll projects BJP edge over TMC. Shows BJP to get 143 seats and TMC to get 133 seats, CPM to get 16.

-Are exit polls accurate?

Not always. especially in some recent instances, exit polls have gone kaput. In the Bihar election 2020, Axis My India and Today's Chanakya predicted a clear win for the RJD-led grand alliance.

-Trinamool Congress set to attain in West Bengal polls says C-Voter. According to Times Now-C Voter Exit Poll, TMC is set to retain power in West Bengal with 158 seats, BJP to get 115 seats.

-In 'Didi versus Modi' in West Bengal, C Voter is keeping Didi ahead with 158 projected seats, while BJP is likely to bag 115 seats and the Left-Congress alliance will get somewhere around 19 seats.

-Polling conducted peacefully today across 11,860 polling stations across 35 Assembly constituencies, in the last phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal. Voter turnout of 76.07 % was reported by 5 PM, said Election Commission of India.

-TMC MP Dr. Santanu Sen, who was tested positive for COVID19, cast his vote at a polling station in Sarbamangala Vidyamandir Kashipur, Belgachia, North Kolkata

West Bengal: TMC MP Dr. Santanu Sen, who was tested positive for COVID19, cast his vote at a polling station in Sarbamangala Vidyamandir Kashipur, Belgachia, North Kolkata pic.twitter.com/eOjH5drHvy — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021





-56.28% voter turnout recorded till 2:30 pm

-16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:30am

-Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty casts his vote:

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of #WestBengalPolls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata



He says, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel." pic.twitter.com/3nXS3UvkDI — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

-Long queues were seen outside most polling booths since early morning, raising concern over the spread of the infection even as the Election Commission said that all precautionary measures are in place

-The poll panel has placed Trinamool Congress's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance till 7 am on Friday, as the chief electoral officer received "several complaints against him".

-The eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly began on March 27. The votes will be counted on Sunday, 2 May.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.