The counting of votes begins for the high-stakes assembly polls in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry. All necessary arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for counting which will begin at 8 am across counting centres. The outcome of assembly polls is likely to have implications for politics at the national level.

Catch here all the latest updates of Assembly Election Results 2021:

-Counting of votes for 4 states, Puducherry begins.

-Counting of votes for #AssamAssemblyPolls to be held at two locations in Dibrugarh, at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office, Dibrugarh.

-Kerala: Congress leader and former CM Oommen Chandy offer prayers at Puthuppally Church. He is also the party's candidate from the Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

-Counting of votes will begin at 8 am across counting centres.

-All necessary arrangements have been made by the Election Commission for counting.

Counting of postal ballots for #KeralaAssemblypolls will begin at 8 am. Visuals from a counting centre in Kannur. pic.twitter.com/angvoLRV2v — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

-The Election Commission has made multiple arrangements—such as increasing the number of counting halls, limiting the number of officials inside, and making vaccination certificates or negative tests mandatory for entry.

Third term for Mamata Banerjee?

After eight-phased Assembly polls in West Bengal ended on April 29, the results will finally come out on Sunday with the Election Commission set to begin counting of votes at 8 am today.

While Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to seize power for the third consecutive term, the BJP is making claims of winning 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

Exit polls predictions

A clear victory for DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

LDF retaining power in Kerala.

BJP-led NDA in Assam.

A tight contest in Bengal with several surveys giving an edge to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In Puducherry, the polls predicted victory for NDA.

How to check Assembly Election Results 2021 online

For interested citizens, the election commission will be posting the results on its official website as well as through an application. The election regulator will be posting the results on eciresults.nic.in. The ECI will display the information as it is being filled in the system by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers.

West Bengal: Bengal has the highest 294 seats and saw a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda held several rallies across the state. The Trinamool Congress has been in power in the state since 2011. Several TMC leaders joined the BJP in the run-up to the elections and Mamata Banerjee contested Nandigram against her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari.

Kerala: In Kerala, leaders of both LDF and UDF have expressed confidence of victory in Kerala polls ahead of counting. LDF leaders have said that the exit polls reflect the acceptability of the ruling alliance among people. The counting of votes for 140 member assembly will begin at 8 am. The polling was held in a single phase on April 6.

Assam: In Assam, the BJP is seeking a second term after a thumping win in the 2016 elections where the party ended Tarun Gogoi-led Congress' 15-year rule when it won 86 out of 126 seats.

The main contest is between the alliances led by the BJP and Congress. The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Congress has stitched a broad alliance called the Mahajot which includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad. The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil Nadu: In Tamil Nadu, the assembly polls will be the first in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling on April 6. The state has 234 constituencies.

While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the DMK-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it. DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several other parties were also in the fray.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Puducherry: In Puducherry, the counting of votes is likely to take place in batches. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance.

