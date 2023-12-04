What BJP's victory in three Hindi heartlands mean for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and PM Modi
PM Modi's popularity and BJP's victory in three states strengthen his bid for a third term in office
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept three Hindi Heartlands by unseating the opposition in two of them in the four state assembly election results announced on Sunday. The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh and wrested control of the state legislatures from its rival Congress, in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The 2023 Assembly election results have clearly strengthened Prime Minister Modi’s bid for a third term in office. The outcome reflects PM Modi’s popularity in the populous Hindi-speaking states predominantly in the north remains intact.