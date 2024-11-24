Election Results 2024: In Maharashtra, the battle for the CM post is speculated to be between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti won the Maharashtra Assembly elections with a thumping majority, while the JMM-Congress-led INDIA bloc emerged victorious in Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren is set to take oath as Chief Minister on November 28. However, with the Mahayuti constituent BJP emerging as the largest party in Maharashtra, a decision about who would lead the state is yet to be announced.

The battle for the CM post is speculated to be between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is also the current chief minister of the state.

However, if you are wondering what is the salary and perks for Chief Minister, take a look.

Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde: How much will Maharashtra CM earn? Eknath Shinde, who served as the Maharashtra Chief Minister from 2022 to 2024, disclosed in his affidavit that his annual income in 2023-2024 was ₹34,81,135.

However, the salary of a state's chief minister is revised from time to time, and each state has a different pay scale for its ministers.

As per the Maharashtra Ministers' Salaries And Allowances Act, 1956, minister in Maharashtra, including the chief minister, will be paid salary “equivalent to the basic pay and dearness allowance admissible to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra and as revised, from time to time."

Other perks for Maharashtra CM and other ministers 1. Each Minister (this includes the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister) and Minister of State shall be entitled, without payment of rent, to the use of furnished residence in Bombay throughout his term of office and for a period of fifteen days immediately thereafter.

"Or in lieu of such residence, a house allowance at the rate of Rs. 10,000 per month and in addition a sum equal to the electricity charges and water charges, if any, paid by him for his place of residence in Bombay (being a place other than the place of residence provided under this Act by State Government)," the Act states.

2. The State Government may also provide free of charge the services of a chauffeur for each motor car or conveyance so provided to the Chief Minister, other Ministers and Minister of State.

3. Every Minister, Minister of State and Deputy Minister shall during the term of his office be entitled also to have a telephone installed at government cost at the place of residence or at any place in his constituency selected by him. They won't be charged for the installation of, initial deposit for, rental charges for, maintenance of and official calls made from, the telephone installed.

"They shall also be paid to every Minister, Minister of State and Deputy Minister a sum of ₹12,000 per month from the month in which telephone facility has been provided," the Act says.

4. Every Minister, Minister of State and Deputy Minister will be provided with facilities, which shall entitle him at any time to travel "singly by, first class or as the case may be, by air-conditioned two-tier by any railway in any part of India or by steamer in any part of the State of Maharashtra..."

"...such travel by railway, in any part of India, whether within the State or outside the State, may be availed of by the Minister, Minister of State or Deputy Minister...either singly or jointly with his spouse or with his minor children...or companion...the distance so travelled by the member outside the State, and by the members of his family or companion whether within or outside the State, in any financial year, does not in the aggregate exceeds 50,000 kilometers," the Act stated.

5. Every Minister, Minister of State and Deputy Minister shall be entitled, free of charge, to the service of a personal assistant. "...the assistant so appointed shall receive a fixed salary of Rs. 25,000 per month from the State Government," the Act added.

6. There shall be paid to every Minister, Minister of State and Deputy Minister a sum of Rs. 10,000 per month for availing the services of computer operator.

7. There shall be placed at the disposal of the Chief Minister a sum of ₹10 lakh per year as sumptuary allowance.