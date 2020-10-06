What separates Bihar’s politics from UP’s

What unites the two states - caste-driven politics - also separates them. Politics is more multi-polar in Bihar than in Uttar Pradesh as party-wise caste loyalties are more fragmented. Bihar has a larger number of influential parties, each with its loyal caste and community-based votebank. And unlike in the case of its neighbouring state, the core support base of the dominant parties in Bihar remains small. The upper castes -loyal supporters of BJP- are numerically smaller in Bihar compared to Uttar Pradesh. Bihar’s Dalit icon, Ram Vilas Paswan commands far less support among Dalits in Bihar than does Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh. Even at the height of his popularity, Lalu Prasad Yadav was able to garner far less support among non-Yadav OBCs (Other Backward Classes) in Bihar than Mulayam Singh Yadav in the neighbouring state.