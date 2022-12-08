What went wrong for BJP in Himachal Pradesh? Anti-incumbency or rebellion

What went wrong for BJP in Himachal Pradesh? Anti-incumbency or rebellion2 min read . 06:50 PM IST
Statistically, anti-incumbency in the hill state was most plausible this year too but there was much more that lead to Congress' victory in Himachal
The Congress party that has been facing setbacks throughout the country managed to gain victory in 39 seats in Himchal Pradesh, a clear majority in the 68-member Assembly. On the other hand the Bharatiya Janata Party riding high on the wagon of popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to come down from its tally of 44 to 26.
Skimming through past 5 assembly elections in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, there has been a toggle in the government's majority between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. All the election from 1998, 2003, 2007, 2012, and 2017 have witnessed majority of a different party each time.
So statistically, anti-incumbency in the hill state was most plausible this year too but this is only the tip of the iceberg. There are many more reasons behind the defeat of the BJP and victory of Congress in the hill state.
When elephants fight, its the grass that suffers, something similar happened for BJP in Himachal. There were tensions between the Hai Ram Thakur faction and Prem Kumar Dhumal factions of the party.
Thakur was viewed as a man close to party's national president J P Nadda because of his moderate and soft-spoken features. Many voters had noted that Thakur had difficulty establishing himself in the state unit, which had recently seen fighting between supporters of Prem Kumar Dhumal and the Nadda camp.
BJP's national leadership was unable to control the state unit rebellion or control the "invisible Dhumal factor," both of which harmed the party's prospects.
A party source claimed that the leadership had enraged some members of the state cadre by refusing to comply with many of the Dhumal camp's demands and continuing with Thakur to be the CM face.
Congress had pledged to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal. There are about 2.5 lakh government workers, and of those, 1.5 lakh are protected by the New Pension Scheme. Beginning on 1 April, 2004, the nation stopped offering the previous pension plan, under which the government provided the full pension amount.
Although the OPS would be disastrous for the state's finances, a promise to return to it became one of the driving forces for the Congress to regain the majority in the state lost in last ekections.
The Congress maintained its emphasis on door-to-door campaigns and on exposing the shortcomings of the BJP government over the past five years. While BJP wanted the election to be a Modi vs. Congress leadership contest, Congress workers kept there eye on local issues.
The centripetal force to pull the voters to look on to the leader in the centre worked well in Gujarat but Himachal chose to remain centred on local issues, thus giving Congress an edge over the saffron party.
The centripetal force to pull the voters to look on to the leader in the centre worked well in Gujarat but Himachal chose to remain centred on local issues, thus giving Congress an edge over the saffron party.