What's at stake for PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh? Six things you should know

The current chief minister is Yogi Adityanath, a 49-year-old, saffron-robed monk and Hindu hardliner. He and the BJP are expected to campaign on the twin planks of development projects to help the poor and Hindu nationalism. His main challenger is former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, who is trying to capitalize on the public anger over rising prices, unemployment and the havoc wreaked by Covid. Smaller players include the once-powerful Congress party, whose leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been campaigning with a focus on women and youth issues. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which governed the state between 2007 and 2012 and draws support from the lower rungs of Hinduism’s traditional caste structure, is also trying to regain ground.