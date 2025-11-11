When will Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 voting start? Check timings, full list of seats going to polls today

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, which will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates in 122 seats across 20 districts, will take place on Tuesday, November 11, amid tight security arrangements.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, held on November 6, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history — a record 65.08 per cent polling.

Bihar election Phase 2: Voting time The second phase of voting in Bihar will begin at 7 AM and continue till 5 PM. Extra time will also be allotted for those already in line.

Polling in the second phase will be held at 45,399 centres.

Mock polling underway: Polling officials conducted a mock poll early in the morning to ensure that everything runs smoothly once voting begins.

Bihar election Phase 2: Full list of seats going to polls today Valmiki Nagar

Ramnagar (SC)

Narkatiaganj

Bagaha

Lauriya

Nautan

Chanpatia

Bettiah

Sikta

Raxaul

Sugauli

Narkatia

Harsidhi (SC)

Govindganj

Kesaria

Kalyanpur

Pipra

Madhuban

Motihari

Chiraia

Dhaka

Sheohar

Riga

Bathnaha (SC)

Parihar

Sursand

Bajpatti

Sitamarhi

Runnisaidpur

Belsand

Harlakhi

Purnia

Katihar

Kadwa

Balrampur

Pranpur

Manihari (ST)

Barari

Korha (SC)

Bihpur

Gopalpur

Pirpainti (SC)

Kahalgaon

Bhagalpur

Sultanganj

Nathnagar

Amarpur

Dhoraiya (SC)

Banka

Katoria (ST)

Belhar

Ramgarh

Mohania (SC)

Bhabua

Chainpur

Chenari (SC)

Sasaram

Kargahar

Dinara

Nokha

Dehri

Karakat

Benipatti

Arwal

Khajauli

Kurtha

Babubarhi

Jehanabad

Bisfi

Ghosi

Madhubani

Makhdumpur (SC)

Rajnagar (SC)

Goh

Jhanjharpur

Obra

Phulparas

Nabinagar

Laukaha

Aurangabad

Nirmali

Rafiganj

Pipra

Gurua

Supaul

Sherghati

Triveniganj (SC)

Bodh Gaya (SC)

Chhatapur

Gaya Town

Narpatganj

Barachatti (SC)

Raniganj (SC)

Belaganj

Forbesganj

Atri

Araria

Wazirganj

Jokihat

Rajauli (SC)

Sikti

Hisua

Bahadurganj

Nawada

Thakurganj

Gobindpur

Kishanganj

Warsaliganj

Kochadhaman

Rajgir

Amour

Islampur

Baisi

Hilsa

Kasba

Nalanda

Banmankhi (SC)

Harnaut

Rupauli

Asthawan

Dhamdaha

Biharsharif

Bihar election Phase 2: Key candidates The fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet hangs in the balance in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Other Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

In Sasaram, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, is contesting as the NDA candidate.

Satendra Sah of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is representing the Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, has fielded Binay Kumar Singh.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, is once again testing his party's influence in this key region. HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024. Mahagathbandhan has nominated Ritu Priya Chaudhary. Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Ajeet Kumar.

In Mohania, incumbent MLA Sangita Kumari, who earlier won the seat from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is seeking to regain the victory from the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The grand alliance has extended its support to independent candidate Ravi Shankar Paswan, son of BJP leader and former MP and MLA, Chhedi Paswan, after RJD candidate Shweta Suman's nomination was cancelled.

In Bihpur, sitting BJP MLA Kumar Shailendra is seeking a third consecutive win. He is facing a challenge from Arpana Kumari (VIP), representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Pawan Choudhary (Jan Suraaj).In Gopalpur, JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is contesting against Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) of Mahagathbandhan and Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh (Jan Suraaj). Pirpainti (SC) seat sees a three-way contest between Murari Pasavan (BJP), Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), and Ghanshyam Das (Jan Suraaj).

Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is seeing a contest between Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, BJP's Rohit Pandey, and Jan Suraaj's Abhay Kant Jha.

Sultanganj is witnessing a fight between JD(U)'s sitting MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, Chandan Kumar (RJD) and Lalan Kumar (Congress).In Nathnagar, Mithun Kumar (LJP-RV) is facing Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan (RJD), Ajay Kumar Roy (Jan Suraaj) and Mohmmad Ismail (AIMIM).

Bihar election 2025: When will exit polls begin? Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. Once the final phase concludes, exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

The ECI has barred the publication of exit poll data between 7:00 am on 6 November 2025 and 6:30 pm on 11 November 2025.

Bihar election Phase 2: When will the polling results be declared? The counting of votes of the Bihar elections will begin on Friday, 14 November 2025. Final results are expected to be announced the same day, depending on the counting pace and turnout numbers.